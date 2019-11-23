'Panipat' New Song 'Mann Mein Shiva': Arjun Kapoor Starrer Gets Rave Reviews From Netizens

Panipat is an upcoming historical movie that has created quite a buzz on social media. The film based on the third battle of Panipat is directed by Ashutosh Gowariker. This movie stars Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Kapoor and Kriti Sanon in pivotal roles. Social media was flooded with comments when the trailer of the movie released. The film is all set to release on the silver screens on December 6. Recently, the filmmakers released a new song from Panipat titled Mann Mein Shiva. The actors also shared the song on their respective Twitter accounts.

The song has won millions of hearts as fans, who took to Twitter to shower appreciation and give rave reviews about the song.

@arjunk26 after watching #MannMeinShiva all goosebumps 💥💥

Am so confident & positive 💯💙#SadashivraoBahu s just so energetic,but calm n classy in his dance moves,looks & costume & everything 🙌🏽#Panipattrailer #Panipat Rocks 🌟

Haters pls note & Do Enjoy the song n dance 😀👊🏽 pic.twitter.com/fIN2zDomjF — ❤️Jayshree❤️ (@JaySO_9) November 23, 2019

Tere man mein Shiva mere man me Shiva..😋😋😋😋 what a song baba!!! Absolutely loving the track..💕💓💓 @arjunk26 #MannMeinShiva — Putul Verma (@Putulverma1396) November 23, 2019

Superb song 😎❤ — S A H I L ✨ (@VarunShraddha_) November 23, 2019

About the song

The song of the film was unveiled at a grand event in Mumbai which saw Arjun and Kriti Sanon arriving in royal attire as part of a grand procession. The song was composed by Ajay-Atul and was penned by Javed Akhtar. Kunal Ganjawala, Deepanshi Nagar and Padmanabh Gaikwad lent their voice for this extraordinary song. The song shows the Maratha soldiers celebrating their victory under the guidance of Arjun Kapoor. Later, Kriti joins them in the celebration. The song gives a catchy vibe and celebrates the spirit of victory and positivity.

