Arjun Kapoor Looks Uber-cool In Latest Pics; Girlfriend Malaika Arora Is Impressed

Actor Arjun Kapoor on Sunday took to his Instagram handle to share a reel and a pic where he is seen donned in a hoodie. The 2 States actor looked quite dapper and his beau Malaika Arora shared love in the comment section of the posts.

Arjun looks uber-cool in new reel video

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora, both avid Instagram users, are often seen vacationing together or commenting on each other's pictures. Recently, Arjun shared a BTS reel video where he was seen posing for an advertisement in a hoody and track pants. The actor, who looked uber-cool, took to his Instagram handle and shared the video, captioning it, "The behind the scenes of me behind the hoodie."

Arjun Kapoor impresses beau Malaika with his latest click

Arjun Kapoor's girlfriend Malaika Arora seems to be all impressed and her comment is proof. Reacting to the video, Malaika praised him with a fire and a heart emoticon. The Half Girlfriend actor had yesterday dropped a picture and fans couldn't take their eyes off him. Sharing a monochrome picture in the same suit to his Instagram handle, he captioned it, "It's time to take out your hoodies." Malaika was again impressed as she dropped a fire emoticon in the comment section.

Arjun plans surprise for Malaika

The couple was recently also seen enjoying their quality time in the Maldives. The pair are often treating their fans with pictures and videos from their trip. Recently, Arjun shared a reel video, where he gave a sneak peek of the romantic surprise he planned for his ladylove. The video shows how Arjun threw a romantic surprise for Malaika with a dinner on the beach. The actor added Harrdy Sandhu's Bijlee Bijlee to the post.

Malaika can be seen donning a yellow gown and walking towards the beach. She finds a big heart with fairy lights on the sand after she reaches the spot. Arjun wrote with the video, "She is a vibe … and it’s on fleek!" Earlier, Arjun dropped a video of himself and Malaika working out together in a pool. The couple, who seemed extremely dedicated and focused, cycled in the water. In the caption, he wrote, "When the girlfriend is a tougher taskmaster than your trainer !!! Hey @drewnealpt I’m working out even on holiday at the @patinamaldives thanks to @malaikaaroraofficial !!!"

Image: Instagram/@arjunkapoor