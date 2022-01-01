As the entire world is immersed in a festive mood, Bollywood celebs have geared up to celebrate new with full zest and many celebrities have taken to their social media handles and wished their fans on the new year's eve. B-town celebs Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor keeping up with the trend posted a quirky picture along with keeping their pout game very high. Similarly, Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput seem to be in for a cosy night as they welcome 2022 with a loved-up picture of them.

Here take a look at Arjun Kapoor's New Year post:

Sharing a picture with his lady love and wishing his fans happy new year 2022, Arjun captioned the picture as, "As the dust settles on 2021 (clearly, the virus refuses to so something must ) We just wanna wish all of you a happy & very pouty 2022 ahead." Malaika too shared the same picture and the duo expressed that they missed each other on New Year's eve.

For the unversed, Arjun Kapoor tested positive for COVID-19 recently, along with his sister Anshula Kapoor, and is currently in quarantine.

Malaika captioned the picture as, "I miss you Mr pouty @arjunkapoor ( ps. My pout is better than urs ) … happy new year." Fans showered love on the couple and dropped heart emoticons in the comments section.

Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor's New Year

Following the same trajectory, Mira Rajput too posted a picture with husband Shahid Kapoor and wished fans' happy new year. Here take a look at Mira Rajput's post :

Sharing an adorable selfie Mira captioned the picture as, "It’s going to be a great one because Mr K agreed to a photo. Happy New Year everyone For the first time I’m comfy as hell on NYE. Pyjamas, fuzzy socks, and bear to love. Can we do this every year?" Fans loved the picture and jumped into the comments section and wrote heartfelt comments for the couple.

Mira and Shahid jetted off for a vacation to celebrate the New Year 2022 on a grand scale and the duo is spending some quality time with each other.

Image:Instagram@arjunkapoor,mira.kapoor