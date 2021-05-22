Arjun Kapoor On His Equation With Father Boney After Mom's Death: 'I Can’t Say I’m Okay'

Actor Arjun Kapoor who is basking in the success of his two back-to-back films, Sardar Ka Grandson, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, opened up about his equation with father Boney Kapoor. During his recent interaction with Film Companion, the actor shared his thoughts about his father Boney Kapoor leaving mother Mona Shourie and tying the knot with Sridevi back in 1996. Arjun who got candid about his relation shared that equations got strained after their parents separated.

Arjun Kapoor reflects thoughts on equation with father Boney Kapoor

Arjun Kapoor's mom Mona Shourie had passed away after 45days of the actor’s debut film Ishaqzaade in 2012. The actor was extremely close to his mother and had seen her suffer after her separation from Boney Kapoor. Arjun credited his 'mother's upbringing' for the way he handled the complicated situation following Sridevi's death. During the moment of grief and despair, the actor decided to stick by his father’s side and tried to rebuild his relationship with him. He also formed a new relationship with his half-sisters Janhvi and Khushi.

Elucidating upon the same, Arjun revealed that his mother’s upbringing came to his head post-Sridevi's death and he knew what she would tell him to do and he did the same. She would have told Arjun to be his father's side regardless of what obstacles they had faced in life earlier. Arjun confessed that his mother would have never wanted his father to suffer because of the choices he made in life where he fell in love. The actor said that he respected his father’s decision to fall in love again and marry Sridevi because according to him love is complex. Arjun further said that gone were those days when people used to think that people fall in love only once. He called it something very ‘Bollywood-ised.’

Arjun says 'I'm not okay'

Continuing, he shared his views on the different phases of love and also admitted the fact that he was not okay with his father’s decision as he had to bear the brunt of it and suffer repercussions. Elaborating, he said that there is compatibility, friendship, saturation in love. He shared that there is an unfortunate frustration that people go through different phases in life. The actor feels perplexed with the thought about how can somebody fall in love even after being in love with someone before. He said that he does not agree with the fact and he is still not okay with what his father did because as a child he felt the repercussions. But as an adult, Arjun has started rationalizing and analyzing things. The person who is himself going through several ups and downs in his personal relationship, has started to understand what his father must have gone through then.

(IMAGE: PTI)

