Arjun Kapoor On His Relationship With Malaika Arora: 'My Girlfriend Knows Me Inside Out'

While Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora prefer to remain tight-lipped about their romance, the Ki and Ka actor recently spilled some beans about their relationship. Arjun during his recent conversation with radio host Sidharth Kannan opened up about how Malaika can easily identify his state of mind without him having to say it to her. The two stars have been dating for a while now and are often seen making public appearances in the city together.

Arjun Kapoor opens up about his relationship with Malika Arora

During the conversation when he was asked to name a person who knows him completely, Arjun responded with a smile and revealed that his girlfriend knows him inside out from that way. He confessed that even if he tried to hide something, she easily spots it whether he had a rough day or there is something he is missing. Arjun said that there were times when she would just be in good mood and she easily guesses it right.

Arjun has mostly been private about his personal life. However, he has been letting fans know more about his relationship with Malaika through his interviews. Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor made their relationship Instagram official on Arjun Kapoor's birthday in 2019. She referred to Arjun as "my crazy, insanely funny and amazing Arjun Kapoor" in her post. The two even ringed the New Year together in Goa with Malaika’s family. In Mumbai, Arjun Kapoor often accompanies Malaika Arora to family get-togethers at her mother Joyce Arora's residence.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor is basking in the success of his latest release Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar which was released digitally on Amazon Prime. The film is a black comedy-drama that is helmed and bankrolled by Dibakar Banerjee. Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar cast also includes Parineeti Chopra in the lead while Jaideep Ahlawat, Neena Gupta, and Raghubir Yadav have supporting roles. Arjun Kapoor in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar can be seen playing Satindar 'Pinky' Dahiya, while Parineeti Chopra can be seen playing Sandeep 'Sandy' Walia. Apart from this, he will next be seen in Bhoot Police which has an ensemble star cast including Saif Ali Khan, Yami Gautam, and Jacqueline Fernandez.

IMAGE: MALAIKAARORA/Instagram

