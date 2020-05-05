Arjun Kapoor Reacts On The Reports Of 'Sandeep Aur Pinki Faraar' Releasing Online

Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra's upcoming film Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar was scheduled to release on March 20 but didn't due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The filming began in 2017 and has been waiting to release for quite some time now.

Does the movie have a chance to release on OTT platforms? Taking into consideration the scare and opening theatres amid Coronavirus pandemic, will Dibakar Banerjee release the film on a digital platform?

Talking to an entertainment portal, Arjun Kapoor said that as an artist he believes that the content should be out and the medium is not important. He sees nothing wrong in releasing the movie digitally but having said that, he stressed that he is not involved in 'buying and selling of his films'.

He said certain films might have to choose the OTT path to release their films but the big-budget blockbusters won't be able to afford the same. Kapoor said that India doesn't have a big subscription base and the masses are not yet totally consuming content on digital platforms.

'Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar' drops its first song; fans react to the catchy number

Concluding his point, Arjun said that he doesn't believe that releasing digitally would be the future as there's a grey area where one needs to analyze how many theatres would survive and what the Government decides.

About the film

Speaking to an agency, the film's director Dibakar Banerjee spoke about his attempt to make something twisted on gender and patriarchy. Even the names are a flip on gender expectations as the female lead is known as 'Sandeep' while the male protagonist is called 'Pinky'.

"The thought was to look at gender in a way we hadn't looked at before. I was not really satisfied with the template of a typical relationship between a man and a woman. Why make a film about it? That's when, certain things that I've always wondered about, came together. In this case, it's gender," Dibakar told PTI.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.