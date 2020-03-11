'Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar' Drops Its First Song; Fans React To The Catchy Number

The very first song from Arjun Kapoor's Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar is out now. Both the leads, Parineeti Chopra and Arjun Kapoor, took to their social media to announce the launch of the song. Titled Faraar, the song is sung and composed by Anu Malik. The lyrics of the song are penned by Anu Malik and Dibakar Banerjee. The song stars both Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra.

Arjun Kapoor's quirky and offbeat dance moves have managed to garner fans' attention. While some fans are enjoying the quirkiness of the song, others are reminiscing the older songs of the actor. Here are some of the fan reactions

Faraar from Sandeep and Pinky Faraar out now, here is what fans think

Arjun mass 🔥 — Vikipedia (@VICKed__007) March 11, 2020

ALSO READ | MEET Arjun Kapoor & Parineeti Chopra As Crime Partners In ‘Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar'

This one looks like a winner 💯🤘

Baba as #Pinkydahiya @arjunk26 Intriguing - sparks interesst for sure !! Truly looking forward #faraar releasing on 20 march!! @arjunk26 &@ParineetiChopra chemistry will leave you mesmerized❤️ #ArjunKapoor pic.twitter.com/AHvCvTok64 — SORRU SINGH ⚡ (@ImsorruSingh) March 3, 2020

ALSO READ | Ranveer Singh Cheers Enthusiastically For Arjun Kapoor's 'Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar'

About the film

Directed by Dibakar Banarjee, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar stars Parineeti Chopra and Arjun Kapoor in the lead roles. It dabbles into the category of black comedy and will hit the screens on March 20, 2020. It revolves around the story of a man and a woman who represent two completely different versions of India. The duo are united by just one thing -- their mutual distrust and hatred towards each other.

ALSO READ | Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar Trailer: It's Parineeti Chopra & Arjun Kapoor Against The World!

ALSO READ | Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar Trailer: Fans Thrilled To Watch Parineeti & Arjun's Story

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.