'Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar' Drops Its First Song; Fans React To The Catchy Number

Bollywood News

The makers of 'Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar' recently dropped the first song 'Faraar' from the film. Here is what the fans have to say about it

Written By Shweta Patokar | Mumbai | Updated On:
Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar

The very first song from Arjun Kapoor's Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar is out now. Both the leads, Parineeti Chopra and Arjun Kapoor, took to their social media to announce the launch of the song. Titled Faraar, the song is sung and composed by Anu Malik. The lyrics of the song are penned by Anu Malik and Dibakar Banerjee. The song stars both Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra.

Arjun Kapoor's quirky and offbeat dance moves have managed to garner fans' attention. While some fans are enjoying the quirkiness of the song, others are reminiscing the older songs of the actor. Here are some of the fan reactions

Faraar from Sandeep and Pinky Faraar out now, here is what fans think

About the film

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Arjun Kapoor (@arjunkapoor) on

Directed by Dibakar Banarjee, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar stars Parineeti Chopra and Arjun Kapoor in the lead roles. It dabbles into the category of black comedy and will hit the screens on March 20, 2020. It revolves around the story of a man and a woman who represent two completely different versions of India. The duo are united by just one thing -- their mutual distrust and hatred towards each other. 

