Arjun Kapoor Recalls 'times When Everything Just Felt Simpler' In His Latest Post

Actor Arjun Kapoor took a trip down memory lane as he remembered the old days. Reminiscing simpler times, Arjun took to his Instagram handle and posted a picture of himself from 2010, two years before his Bollywood debut Ishaqzaade, also starring Parineeti Chopra in the lead role. He also mentioned in the caption how he cherished the simpler times back then.

Arjun Kapoor recalls simpler days

The Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar actor captioned his post, "Back to the future... 2010 What if we could go back for a brief moment to appreciate it all... simpler times simpler minds simpler lives everything just felt simpler." The picture shared by the actor sees a younger Arjun Kapoor who looks stunning as he has donned a blue jacket and a white t-shirt. Arjun looks handsome in his light-bearded look.

Netizens call Arjun 'handsome'

Soon after this, fans chimed into the comments section and started praising the actor. One fan wrote, "I loved this look of urs and since then u have been my favourite.. can u please go back to the same look .. would love to see u that way again". A netizen commented, "Ye wali meri favourite look: yani ki Muje apki ye luk bhut psnd hai; apki luks change Hoti Rehti hai", means this is my favourite look of yours) and several dropped hearts and fire emojis to the post.

Malaika Arora's accident

On March 3, Arjun Kapoor was spotted at his beau Malaika Arora's home. The 2 States actor visited there to check in on the Chaiyya Chaiyya star's health as the latter's car met with an accident on Saturday night on the expressway at Khopoli, Maharashtra. The actor was returning from Pune after attending a fashion show. After Malaika was discharged from the hospital on 3 April 2022, her sister Amrita, and boyfriend Arjun Kapoor, visited her at her residence.

Malaika Arora was admitted to Apollo Hospital on 2 April 2022, after she was in a car accident near Khalapur Toll Naka. Republic Media Network has learnt that when her car was near the Khalapur Toll Naka, it met with an accident after three cars collided.

Image: Instagram/@arjunkapoor