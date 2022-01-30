Arjun Kapoor Shares Glimpse Of His 'new Friend'; Malaika Arora & Ranveer Singh React

Arjun Kapoor took to his social media account on Sunday and gave his fans and followers a glimpse of his 'new friend'. He showed fans his all-new bike and won praises from them in the comments section. His girlfriend Malaika Arora and Bollywood star Ranveer Singh also reacted to Kapoor's latest post.

As soon as Arjun Kapoor took to his Instagram account to share a glimpse of his all-new ride, the comments section of the post was flooded by his followers. In the caption of the post, Kapoor referred to the bike as his 'new friend' and mentioned that he tries to meet her over the weekend. He wrote, "Swipe right to meet my new friend. I usually try & meet her over the weekend 🤟🏼 (sic)"

The Bhoot Police actor donned a cool avatar as he wore a black sweatshirt and jeans and took his look to the next level with a beanie and sunglasses. He uploaded a series of five pictures in black and white and won praises from many.

Malaika Arora took to her Instagram stories and shared a picture of her beau on his new bike as she called him a 'cool rider'. Ranveer on the other hand took to the comments section and went "uff" as the actor shared the picture. Others called the bike a 'beauty' and flooded the comments section with heart and fire emoticons.

Arjun Kapoor's upcoming films

The Bollywood actor will soon be seen in the upcoming thriller, The Lady Killer, in which he will take on a pivotal role alongside Bhumi Pednekar. The film will be directed by Ajay Bahl and is being bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, and Shaailesh R Singh.

The Half Girlfriend actor recently shared the poster of the film and mentioned it was his 'most ambitious' film to date as he thanked the director for his belief in him. He wrote, "Isme Thrill hai. Romance Hai. Emotion Hai. Suspense Hai !!! Presenting to you, #TheLadykiller. A thrilling, nerve-racking love story & my most ambitious film yet. Thank you my director @ajaybahl66 for your belief in me. (sic)"

(Image: @arjunkapoor/@ranveersingh/@malaikaaroraofficial/Instagram)