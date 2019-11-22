Arjun Kapoor Shares Handwritten Note For His Late Mother Mona Shourie Kapoor

Arjun Kapoor took to Instagram and shared a photo of a beautiful handwritten note that he had written for his late mother Mona Shourie Kapoor. The actor captioned the photo with a long note as a tribute to his mother who he misses dearly. The poem was written about 22 years ago when Arjun was only 12 years old.

Take a look at the heartfelt note:

The post features the handwritten poem along with Arjun's childhood pictures. Arjun Kapoor captioned the post and wrote that he misses his mother's love and feels intensely vulnerable without it. The actor also spoke about feeling lost and helpless after knowing and accepting the fact that his mother is not around him anymore. The actor said that he yearns to hear her call him 'beta' one more time and the vacuum left because of her death can never be filled.

Earlier on the occasion of Children's Day, the actor had posted another picture of his parents and thanked them for everything they had done for him. The 2 States actor also mentioned that he missed the smile that his mother, Mona Kapoor, sported all the time. He also wished his mother with all the happiness of the world regardless of where she is right now.

Take a look at Arjun Kapoor's post:

Love from family and friends

Arjun Kapoor was showered with love and support from his friends and family through the comments on his post. Actors Kriti Sanon, Ranveer Singh sent many heart emojis for the post, whereas his cousin and actor Anil Kapoor's son Harsh Vardhan Kapoor cheered him on with an endearing comment. Actor Rakul Preet Singh who will be seen opposite Arjun in their next film also wrote a heartfelt comment for him.

The actor is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Panipat in which he will be seen as Sadashiv Rao Bhau. The historical war film is directed by Ashutosh Gowarikar and will also feature actors Sanjay Dutt, Kriti Sanon, Zeenat Aman among others in pivotal roles. The movie is set to release in Indian theatres on December 6.

