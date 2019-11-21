Panipat: Arjun Kapoor And Sanjay Dutt's New Poster Gives A Glimpse Of The Epic Battle

Upcoming movie Panipat has already created a lot of buzz amongst the audience. The historical war film is directed by Ashutosh Gowarikar. Previously, the makers of the movie had released the first look of the lead characters and their posters. Sanjay Dutt recently shared a new poster from his upcoming film Panipat. The poster features the two main forces of the Panipat battle. Sanjay Dutt captioned the new poster as: "Sadashiv Rao Bhau vs Ahmad Shah Abdali. Witness the epic battle on 6th December."

Sanjay Dutt will be seen playing the role of Ahmad Shah Abdali and Arjun Kapoor will be seen playing the character role of Sadashiv Rao Bhau in the upcoming movie Panipat.

About the film

The story of the film is based on the third battle of Panipat, the movie also stars Kriti Sanon, Mohnish Bahl, Padmini Kolhapure, Zeenat Aman, Sahil Salathia, Kunal Kapoor, Abhishek Nigam, Ravindra Mahajani, Gashmeer Mahajani, Nawab Shah, Mantra, Suhasini Mulay, Vinita Mahesh, Krutika Deo, and Shyam Mashalkar. Sanjay Dutt who was last seen in the multi starer film Kalank will be next seen in Panipat as an antagonist. Fans of the actor are already excited after his role was revealed. The 60-year-old is seen all focused on his goal in the poster of the upcoming film. The writer of the forthcoming film is Ashok Chakradhar, while the music directors are Ajay−Atul. The will release on December 6, 2019.

