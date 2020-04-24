Arjun Kapoor Shares His State Of Mind Through Hilarious 'Hera Pheri' Memes; See Here

Arjun Kapoor is feeling just like Baburao from 'Hera Pheri' amid the ongoing lockdown situation. The actor's state of mind was shared on Instagram through a series of memes — scenes from Hera Pheri — with Baburao's hilarious dialogues depicting Arjun's real feelings.

The actor shared the following:

When someone wakes me up before 12 pm in Quarantine, "Saale ka Khopdii tod de"

When I see people posting workout videos and Dalgona Coffee in Quarantine, "Ye Savere Savera kya yehi dekhne ka hai kya"

When my sibling asks for my Netflix password, "Chal, Chal Chal. Arey to jaa re."

When someone says you should do something productive in Quarantine, "Mast Joke maara re. E Hass re Halkat Hass."

Arjun Kapoor calls Varun Dhawan 'husband material' as he wishes him on his birthday

Recently, Arjun Kapoor shared a piece of advice given by his co-star which will leave you laughing in splits. Arjun took to his Instagram stories to share a piece of lockdown advice given to him by his co-star Kareena Kapoor Khan and also went on to give it a hilarious twist as he involved her husband Saif Ali Khan. He also wrote saying that Kareena Kapoor Khan always gives him the best advice

On the work front

Arjun Kapoor will be seen sharing the silver screen alongside Parineeti Chopra in the film, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. The film is helmed by Dibakar Banerjee and bankrolled by Yash Raj Films. The film was supposed to release on March 20, 2020, but due to the Coronavirus outbreak, the film has been delayed. The makers of the film also released a statement revealing the same.

Given the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak in the country, we have decided to postpone the release of Dibakar Banerjee’s Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. The health and safety of everyone is of utmost importance at this time. — Yash Raj Films (@yrf) March 14, 2020

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.