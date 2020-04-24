Arjun Kapoor Calls Varun Dhawan 'husband Material' As He Wishes Him On His Birthday

Kalank actor Varun Dhawan celebrated his 33rd birthday with his family amid the COVID-19 lockdown. While many Bollywood extended their warm wishes to the actor Arjun Kapoor’s birthday wish for the actor has won many hearts. Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor wished Varun Dhawan on his birthday and even called him husband material. Arjun Kapoor shared a throwback picture of the two were they look far from their glamorous selves. Check out the adorable birthday post for Varun Dhawan’s birthday.

Arjun Kapoor's wish

Arjun Kapoor took to his Instagram account and shared a picture of the two actors standing alongside each other. Arjun Kapoor is seen sporting long hair and a pair of glasses in the picture. Arjun Kapoor even poked fun at the fact that his haircut game was quite a week when he was younger. While calling that Varun Dhawan and himself a bad boy, Arjun Kapoor inserted that in this case, they had a bad haircut.

Arjun Kapoor goes on to call birthday boy Varun Dhawan 'content maker par excellence', 'new rapper' as well as the 'natkhat balak forever' in his Instagram post. He even called Varun Dhawan his brother from another mother and stated that he is a total husband material by calling him ‘swami type ka’ on Instagram. Arjun Kapoor on his Instagram wished the actor a very happy birthday.

Arjun Kapoor in Varun Dhawan’s birthday post wrote, ‘Bad (haircuts in this case) Boys 4 Life. Happy birthday @varundvn the content maker par excellence, the new rapper in town & the natkhat balak forever!!! #vdin4d #hairytales #swamitypeka #brotherfromanothermother #facecreamernumber1’ [sic] Fans of the actors have showered the post with likes and many have wished the Street Dancer 3D actor on his birthday.

Varun Dhawan’s birthday pictures

It has been reported that Varun Dhawan spent his birthday with his family. Varun Dhawan shared pictures from his family birthday gathering on his social media account. He was seen cutting a heart-shaped birthday cake which was had many candles on it. In the picture shared by Varun Dhawan, he is seen smiling brightly at the camera as he poses along with his birthday cake.

