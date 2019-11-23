Arjun Kapoor Shows Love For His Family Through His Instagram Posts

Arjun Kapoor is one of the up and coming actors in Bollywood who is set to feature in the upcoming film Panipat. The actor lost his mother, Mona Shourie Kapoor, almost eight years ago. Recently the actor shared a letter that he wrote to his mother when he was 12 years old, on his official Instagram page. The beautifully written letter by Arjun pulled the heartstrings of many of his fans as well as several Bollywood celebrities. But this is not the first time Arjun has expressed his love for his family online. Here are a few times Arjun Kapoor has shown his love for his family with his Instagram posts.

Arjun Kapoor shows his love for his family through his Instagram posts

Arjun's letter for his mother was recently posted yesterday on November 22, 2019. The caption for the letter was highly emotional as Arjun expressed his love for his mother and the feeling of loss that he endured everyday after her passing. The post also managed to garner the attention of many Bollywood actors who empathised with the actor. Ranveer Singh, Kriti Sanon, Farah Khan and many other Bollywood celebrities consoled Arjun in the comment section of the post.

Another recent post by Arjun that was about his family was shared by him on November 13, 2019. In this post, he congratulated his sister Anshula Kapoor for winning an award at MTV India. The video showed Anshula's reaction upon seeing the award being held before her. The award also had the word MOM written upon it and Arjun mentioned it in his captions and also added that their mother was watching over them.

Arjun also posted a picture of himself alongside all his siblings when they were still children. The picture was posted on October 12, 2019, and had child Arjun, sitting beside his sisters Rhea Kapoor, Anshula and Janhvika Kapoor. Here is Arjun Kapoor's childhood look.

