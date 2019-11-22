Arjun Kapoor Shares An Emotional Letter Written To His Mom When He Was A 12-year-old

Arjun Kapoor is reportedly known to be very close to his family. The actor, at various instances, has been vocal about missing his late mother, Mona Shourie Kapoor. Just a few hours back, the actor had posted the picture of a handwritten note to his mother when he was a kid.

The 12-year-old Arjun Kapoor’s letter to his mom starts with “My mother”. In it, a young Arjun describes what ‘mother’ means. He then goes on to idolise his mother. The actor said how he loved his mother and went on to use similes for her. In the end, Arjun asked her not to shed tears because they are more precious.

Reading Arjun Kapoor’s Instagram caption along with the post, one can gather that this was a poem written by him. He described this as his “purest moment”. He pens down a heartfelt note letting everyone know how much he misses his mother. He also posted this letter on Twitter with a similar caption.

Found this handwritten poem of mine pardon the handwriting though... I wrote this for Mom when I was 12 years old. It’s maybe my most purest moment as a child where I felt loved & wanted to thank her for the love she gave me. pic.twitter.com/JjbpxuyakO — Arjun Kapoor (@arjunk26) November 22, 2019

Arjun Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor’s mother, Mona Shourie Kapoor was the first wife of Boney Kapoor. The two had reportedly split in 1996 after Boney Kapoor allegedly fell in love with Sridevi. Mona Shourie was the CEO of Future Studios and also handled Business Aids & Machine Exports. Mona Shourie also functioned as the production coordinator for films like Sheesha and Farishety. She had also produced television shows like Hera Pheri, Yug, Wilaytee Babu and Kaise Kahoon.

Mona Shourie Kapoor died in the year 2012 due to multi-organ failure after suffering from cancer. That Arjun Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor miss their mother is no secret. The two siblings have posted throwback of Mona on many occasions.

You made me reach for the stars and now you watch over us as our shining star & guiding light love you Mom Happy Mother’s Day from @anshulakapoor & me as u always used to say Rab Rakha for us u are our everything protect us & support us like u always have... big tight 🤗 pic.twitter.com/k02ZNmhxE2 — Arjun Kapoor (@arjunk26) May 13, 2018

Arjun Kapoor’s upcoming movies

Arjun Kapoor was last seen in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar which had reportedly tanked at the box office. But he seems to be having his kitty full at the moment with films like Mubarakan 2, No Entry Mein Entry and an untitled Kashvi Nair Film. He is currently gearing up for Panipat which is a historical drama and has an ensemble cast. The movie is all set to release on December 6, 2019.

Watch the trailer of Panipat here:

