Arjun Kapoor Takes 'Ek Villain Returns' Promotions To Paris; Poses With Yellow Mask

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor is currently gearing up for the release of his much-awaited action thriller Ek Villain Returns. The movie will mark the official sequel to the 2014 romance drama Ek Villain, which starred Sidharth Malhotra and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead roles. In the forthcoming venture, Arjun Kapoor will share the screen space with ace actor John Abraham as well as Tara Sutaria and Disha Patani. While the movie is a month away from its release, its makers and cast have already kickstarted its promotions. Recently, Arjun Kapoor took the film's promotions to Paris as he was spotted posing with a yellow mask on the streets of the European city.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Arjun Kapoor recently shared some snaps from his Paris vacation, wherein he could be seen promoting his upcoming film Ek Villain Returns. In the photos, Arjun Kapoor looked dapper as he looked stunning in a black suit, which he paired with a maroon t-shirt. He completed his look with a pair of black shoes and matching goggles. In the pictures, Arjun Kapoor could be seen holding a yellow-coloured smiling mask, which refers to the film. In the caption, the actor wrote, "Ek Villain was in Paris and is now headed to Mumbai for the Big launch." "Brace yourselves for some epic villainy coming your way," he added.

Details about Ek Villain Returns

Touted to be a romance drama, Ek Villain Returns is the official sequel to the 2014 blockbuster film, Ek Villain. The movie is helmed by Mohit Suri and will see John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor, Tara Sutaria and Disha Patani in the lead roles. The movie is all set to hit the theatres on July 29, 2022. The first instalment in the series saw Sidharth Malhotra and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead roles of Guru and Aisha, respectively. The film's plot revolved around Guru, a criminal, and a bubbly girl named Aisha, whose happily married life is disrupted by a serial killer.

What's next on Arjun Kapoor's work front

Arjun Kapoor was last seen sharing the screen space with Saif Ali Khan in the horror-comedy Bhoot Police. The actor is now all set to wow the audience in Ek Villain Returns. Apart from this, he also has Kuttay and Lady Killer in his kitty.

Image: Instagram/@arjunkapoor