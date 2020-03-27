Arjun Kapoor Whips Out 'value The Simpler Things In Life' Through A Coffee Picture; Read

Tagged under the place called 'Club Isolation', Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor on Friday took to his Instagram handle to share a thoughtful message — 'learn to value the simpler things in life' — through a 'coffee' picture.

Asserting the importance of 'Staying home', Arjun shared a throwback picture where he is seen sipping on some coffee and wrote that he knows everyone feels like stepping out for a coffee right now, but it for everyone's safety we 'don't step out'. "I know everyone feels like stepping out for just that little bit maybe just cup of coffee just to feel normal just to feel alive.... lekin the fact is we can’t we shouldn’t & we won’t if we know what’s best for us & our near & dear ones," Arjun wrote.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 24 announced country-wide lockdown to fight coronavirus.

#CoronavirusLockdown is for next 21 days, we all know it's hard but it’s for us, it's for our safety. Stay home and stay safe. Please do follow the rules laid down by our Hon’ble Prime Minister @narendramodi ji https://t.co/BaaEc6fJjq — Arjun Kapoor (@arjunk26) March 24, 2020

