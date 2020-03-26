The Debate
Aditya Roy Kapur Opts For 'Plan B' Amid Lockdown; Varun Dhawan & Arjun Kapoor React

Bollywood News

Aditya Roy Kapur recently took to Instagram to share a picture of him doing some productivity during the lockdown. Varun and Arjun leave hilarious comments.

Written By Brandon Fernandes | Mumbai | Updated On:
Aditya Roy Kapur

Actor Aditya Roy Kapur recently took to Instagram to share a picture of him doing some productivity during the lockdown due to the Coronavirus outbreak. In the picture, the actor is seen cleaning his garden as he drives away all the dried leaves with the broom.

Along with the picture, the Malang actor wrote telling his fans that this is his ‘plan b.’ Check out the picture below.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by @adityaroykapur on

Also read | Tara Sutaria Roped In For John Abraham And Aditya Roy Kapur Starrer 'Ek Villain 2'

As soon as he posted the picture on his Instagram handle, his friends and fans left several comments on his comment section. Among them were his close friends, Varun Dhawan and Arjun Kapoor who also commented on the picture.

Arjun Kapoor left a quirky comment on his post by saying ‘he emerges’; fans are guessing Arjun’s comment might be that he has not posted anything for quite some time. While Varun Dhawan also commented on his post saying, ‘April 18th bro I hope you’ll make weight. Your fighting in Russia.’ Check out the comments below.

aditya roy kapur's photos, lockdown, varun dhawan, arjun kapoor

The trio is often seen indulging in fun banter with each other. They are also seen commenting on each other’s post leaving hilarious comments. The three are reported to share a good rapport with each other and have also worked with each other.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Varun Dhawan (@varundvn) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Varun Dhawan (@varundvn) on

Also read | Sidharth Malhotra Turns Down Mohit Suri's 'Ek Villain 2'; Aditya Roy Kapur To Replace Him?

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Arjun Kapoor (@arjunkapoor) on

Also read | Here's The Jukebox Of Shraddha Kapoor & Aditya Roy Kapur-starrer 'Aashiqui 2'

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Arjun Kapoor (@arjunkapoor) on

Also read | Aditya Roy Kapur Asks The Paparazzi To Leave Him Alone At Success Party Of 'Malang'

 

 

First Published:
