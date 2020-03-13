Arjun Kapoor's Workout Photos Will Inspire You To Hit The Gym

Arjun Kapoor has a firm footing in the Indian film industry. The actor has inspired his fans with his acting style and distinctive roles that he has portrayed in his films. Arjun Kapoor also likes to work out and often posts his workout photos on Instagram.

The actor has also helped influence his followers with his workout photos. During the preparation of the movie Panipat, Arjun Kapoor upped his game by following intense workout routines. Let’s take a look at Arjun Kapoor’s photos in which the actor is hitting the gym hard.

In this picture, Kapoor can be seen flexing his muscles. His intense workout schedule helped him to get ready for the film Panipat. Arjun Kapoor always inspires his fans with his workout photos.

The actor posted this photo on Instagram and talked about being consistent. His discipline helped him to get in shape for the movie Panipat. And Arjun Kapoor loves to workout in general as well.

The actor posted this picture of him working out on a treadmill. He posted this as a Monday motivation. He has influenced a lot of his fans with his style and dedication.

In this photo, Arjun looks sharp and muscular. He also wrote a long caption on how he struggled with obesity. The Panipat actor is now proud of himself and so are his fans.

In this look, Kapoor can be seen flexing his biceps. The Ki and Ka actor has always been a motivation to his fans. Arjun’s dedication is also what inspires his fans to step up their workout game.

