Arjun Kapoor’s Net Worth Is This Much After His Recent Films; Details

Arjun Kapoor was last seen in the period film Panipat: The Great Betrayal along with Sanjay Dutt and Kriti Sanon. The film received mixed reviews and did not do well at the box office. Arjun Kapoor now has many more interesting projects that he is working on. But the failure of Arjun Kapoor’s film Panipat to leave a mark on the industry has turned the tables a tiny bit. Here is what his net worth looks like now.

Arjun Kapoor's net worth after the fate of his movies

As of early 2020, Arjun Kapoor has an estimated net worth of ₹88 crores. It was also reported that Arjun charges up to ₹5 to ₹7 crores as a salary for each of his film. It was also reported that he owns a luxury apartment in Juhu which costs about ₹2.3 crores. Other than this, he also owns luxury cars like Mercedes ML350, Audi, and even a Honda CRV.

About Arjun Kapoor

Arjun Kapoor is the son of filmmaker Boney Kapoor and Mona Kapoor. He is the nephew of Anil Kapoor and a cousin of Sonam Kapoor. He was оvеr wеіght and had obesity too but after some motivation and weight loss, Arjun Kapoor made his debut in Іѕhаqzааdе where he was seen alongside Parineeti Chopra. After this, he was seen in films like 2 Ѕtаtеѕ, Gundеу, Fіndіng Fаnnу and Ki and Ka.

Arjun Kapoor will be seen in the upcoming film Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar where he will be seen alongside Parineeti Chopra. The duo has previously worked together in many films which include films likes Ishaqzaade and Namaste England. Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar will be releasing on March 20, 2020.

