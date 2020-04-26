Arjun Kapoor's 'Aurangzeb': Interesting Trivia And Details; Check Here

Aurangzeb is a 2013 action flick directed by Atul Sabharwal. The movie is produced by YRF and stars Arjun Kapoor in the lead role. The film also features Jackie Shroff, Rishi Kapoor, and Amrita Singh. The movie had moderate success at the box office. Did you know that this is the first film of Arjun Kapoor in a double role? Yes, this movie also features Rishi Kapoor in a negative role after the movie Agneepath. Read the interesting facts and trivia of Aurangzeb below.

This is among the two films which were signed by Prithviraj with Yash Raj Films after his debut in Aiyyaa.

Sushant Singh Rajput missed out on the role of Arya because he declined to sign a three-film contract with Yash Raj Productions. Interestingly, in the same year, he appeared in Shuddh Desi Romance, which is a Yash Raj film.

This film marks the debut of Sasha Agha, daughter of actor and singer Salma Agha.

Rishi Kapoor and Jackie Shroff appeared on screen together after 23 years since Azaad Desh Ki Ghulam. But the two did not have any scenes together.

This is the first double role of Arjun Kapoor.

This is Amrita Singh's comeback film after 5 five years. Though she had a release in 2011, Kajraree, it was a delayed for a few years.

Jackie Shroff and Amrita Singh worked together after 20 years. Their last release was Aaina in 1993.

The film is titled Aurangzeb because it refers to mughal Emperor Aurangzeb who went to great extent to gain power. The film also deals with a similar plot of hunger and power.

This movie marks Sikander Kher's first negative role.

This is the first film to star father and son Anupam Kher and Sikander Kher. But they did not have any scenes together.

This is Sasha Agha's only film as of now.

Aurangzeb is the directorial debut of Atul Sabharwal.

This is Rishi Kapoor's second negative role after Agneepath.

