Arjun Kapoor & Deepika Padukone's 'Finding Fanny' Interesting Trivia; Read

Finding Fanny is a multi-starrer film with Naseeruddin Shah, Dimple Kapadia, Deepika Padukone and Arjun Kapoor in the prominent roles. Arjun Kapoor was seen in different key roles in Bollywood films and Finding Fanny was his first English film. Read some interesting facts about the movie.

Interesting facts about Finding Fanny

Lead roles

The film stars Deepika Padukone and Arjun Kapoor in the lead roles. However, the first choice of the makers were Imran Khan and Sonam Kapoor. It was also reported that Finding Fanny was supposed to be a short film.

Bringing brothers-in-law together

The film Finding Fanny brings together Pankaj Kapur and Naseeruddin Shah together. These two stars of Bollywood are brother-in-laws in real life. Pankaj Kapur and Naseeruddin Shah’s wives are real sisters, Supriya Pathak and Ratna Pathak Shah.

Prosthetic use

Dimple Kapadia is disguised as a fat Goan lady. The makers used prosthetics to make her back appear bulky, like a catholic woman from Goa. The prosthetic used was around 20 kgs.

The Bollywood film is an English film

This film marks Arjun Kapoor and Deepika Padukone’s first English film. The film was first shot in Hindi and the actors were later asked to dub the dialogue in English. In some scenes, Deepika Padukone is seen speaking in Kokani which is her mother tongue.

The film was shot within a month

Finding Fanny was shot within 36 days. It was shot across various villages in Goa, including Saligao, Parra, Assagao, Aldona, Socorro and Cortalim.

Censor board issue

Finding Fanny’s scripting was done in 2009 but the producers scrapped the project. Later, while Dinesh Vijan was working with Deepika Padukone in Cocktail, he narrated the script to her and she decided to be a part of it.

