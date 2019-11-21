Arjun Rampal & Mehr Jesia Get Officially Divorced, Daughters To Live With Mother

Arjun Rampal and Mehr Jesia have now legally separated, after a family court in Bandra granted them divorce by mutual consent. The duo was married for 21 years, and the couple was granted a divorce under the Special Marriage Act, after almost six months. Arjun and Mehr had approached the court to dissolve their marriage on April 30, 2019. While the exact terms of the divorce are not known, the couple's two daughters Mahikaa and Myra will be living with their mother Mehr in their home in Bandra. Reports of their split surfaced in 2011, but it was only eight years later when they officially announced their separation. Four months after that Arjun moved out to a 2BHK.

Arjun Rampal and Mehr Jesia

Meanwhile, although Mehr Jesia has been out of the limelight for quite a while now, Arjun Rampal often makes headlines after he started seeing model Gabriella Demetriades. Arjun Rampal and his girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades welcomed their baby boy on July 18 and have named him Arik. As per media reports, Arjun and Gabriella's romance rumours hit the gossip columns in November 2018. They have attended several media events and made public appearances together. In January, they again made headlines after reports of their impending wedding made the rounds.

On the work front:

Gabriella, a South African model, and actor, made her Bollywood debut with 'Sonali Cable' in 2014. Arjun has starred in films such as Rock On!! Ra. One, Housefull, Om Shanti Om, among others. Arjun was last seen in the 2018 film Paltan. He also appeared in the web series The Final Call. Fans and audiences are waiting for his much-anticipated next release.

