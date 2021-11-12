Arjun Rampal To Play Professor In 'Three Monkeys', The Indian Adaptation Of 'Money Heist'

Bollywood is all set to bring an Indian adaptation of the globally acclaimed Spanish crime thriller series Money Heist also known as La Casa de Papel to the big screen. The Indian adaptation of the Money Heist will be helmed by filmmaker duo Abbas-Mustan and is reportedly titled Three Monkeys. According to a new report, Arjun Rampal has been roped in to play the role of a Professor in the movie.

The movie titled Three Monkeys is an Indian adaptation of the Spanish series Money Heist and famous filmmaker duo Abbas Mustan will be directing the movie. As per Pinkvilla, Arjun Rampal has been roped in to play the role of Professor, the mastermind behind the heist, in the movie. The film will be shot over a period of the next few months at multiple locations starting from Mumbai and is slated to release in the second half of 2022. Abbas's son Mustafa has been cast to play one of the robbers in the movie, while other cast details of the movie have been kept under the wraps.

The plot of Money Heist follows around a mysterious man known as "The Professor" who enlists a group of eight people, who in turn choose cities for code-names, to carry out a grand plan that involves entering the Royal Mint of Spain, and leaving with €2.6 billion. The series received several awards including Best Drama Series at the 46th International Emmy Awards. By 2018, the series was the most-watched non-English-language series and one of the most-watched series overall on Netflix. A South Korean adaptation of Money Heist is also in the works.

Meanwhile, Arjun Rampal will next be seen in the spy thriller movie Dhaakad alongside Kangana Ranaut. He will also be seen in the period war drama The Battle of Bhima Koregaon, which depicts the events that took place during the Battle of Koregaon. Arjun will play the role of Mahar warrior Sidhnak Inamdar. He is set to star in the Telugu period action movie Hari Hara Veera Mallu alongside Pawan Kalyan and Nidhhi Agerwal in the lead role.

Image: Instagram/@lacasadepapel/@rampal72