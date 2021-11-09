Abbas Mustan To Create Hindi Version Of Netflix's 'Money Heist'? Here's All We Know

Netflix's Money Heist has gripped global audiences' attention ahead of the premiere of its concluding season in December this year. Many Bollywood celebrities have displayed their frenzy for the show, and now, the country is set to witness a desi version of the Spanish heist crime drama. According to Pinkvilla reports, director duo Abbas Mustan has locked a project titled Three Monkeys, which is based on the lines of Money Heist.

A source close to the development noted that after delivering hits like Khiladi, Baazigar, Soldier among others, the filmmakers are again venturing into the thriller space. The project's script has been completed and it's set to go on floors on November 12 in Mumbai. Reports also suggest that preparations for creating a 'massive set in the city' are in full swing.

Abbas Mustan to create Money Heist's desi version?

Three Monkeys will be clocking the tale of three male protagonists and a professor, who, on the lines of the original show, is the mastermind behind the heists. The film will have a classic Abbas Musta touch to it, showcasing each character with a hidden motive as they try to outplay their counterparts. The duo has apparently clubbed all the events of the show in the feature film format.

The project won't clock a detailed scene wise development, but rather imbibe the essence of the Álvaro Morte starrer. It will be shot in the coming months, with makers aiming for a release in the second half of 2022. It will also mark their directorial outing after 5 years. The duo last helmed the 2017 romantic thriller Machine, which starred Abbas’ son, Mustafa, in his debut stint.

More about Netflix's Money Heist

The show, which is in its concluding stage, centres on a series of heists conducted by the Professor and his league of fearless robbers, who choose cities for code names. Their first grand plan involves entering the Royal Mint of Spain, while the second heist sees them taking down the Bank of Spain. The first part of the finale concluded with Tokyo's death, while the audience is yet to witness the ultimate drama unfold on December 3 via Netflix.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @LA CASA DE PAPEL/ FACEBOOK/ @THE ABBAS MUSTAN)