Armaan Jain-Anissa Malhotra Reception: Rekha, Anil Kapoor, Sonam, Others At Shining Best

After tying the knot in a ‘big fat Punjabi wedding’ on Monday, Armaan Jain-Anissa Malhotra held another bash to celebrate their union. The newlyweds held a reception, said to be a cocktail bash on Tuesday. Armaan-Anissa were rightly the cynosure of all eyes as they upped the glamour quotient in stunning traditional outfits, complementing each other’s styles well.

Armaan looked dapper in a black sherwani, while Anissa dazzled in a shimmery lehenga.

Like the wedding ceremony, several stars came out for the reception. From the Kapoor family, Randhir Kapoor, Shashi Kapoor’s sons Kunal Kapoor and Karan Kapoor, were among those who were spotted earlier.

Here are the pictures:

READ: Armaan Jain-Anissa Malhotra Wedding Celebrations Continue, Stars Dazzle At Reception

Armaan’s uncle Rajiv Kapoor was also clicked by the cameras.

Rekha looked graceful in her trademark style, in a saree.

Kiara Advani was among the star attractions in a maroon lehenga.

Anil Kapoor chose an all-black avatar for the reception.

Sonam K Ahuja posed in style for the cameras in a saree, and completed her look in traditonal jewellery.

Tina Ambani arrived with her son Jai for the gathering.

Jeetendra and Shobha Kapoor twinned in black.

Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan came out in style for the evening.

Amrita Arora, her husband Shakeel Ladakh and Seema Khan pose for the shutterbugs in style.

Kunal Kemmu and Soha Ali Khan were all smiles for the cameras, dressed in traditional attires.

Armaan is the son of Rima and Manoj Jain and the cousin of Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor. The Kapoor sisters, along with Saif Ali Khan and Taimur dancing along with the baraat, Tara Sutaria singing and many other moments from the wedding had gone viral.

Armaan has worked in the movie Lekar Hum Deewana Dil. His brother Aadar Jain is also an actor. Anissa Malhotra is a fashion designer by profession.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.