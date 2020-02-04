Armaan Jain-Anissa Malhotra Wedding Celebrations Continue, Stars Dazzle At Reception

The celebrations for the Armaan Jain-Anissa Malhotra wedding continued a day later with a reception on Tuesday. The couple looked stunning together in traditional wear as they posed for the cameras. Several celebrities too came out in style to wish the newlyweds.

Armaan was dressed in a black sherwani for the occasion, while Anissa looked stunning in a shiny lehenga.

Here are the pictures:

Armaan's parents, Rima Jain, daughter of Raj Kapoor, and Manoj Jain, too were dressed in their traditional best. His uncle Randhir Kapoor was all suited up for the occasion. Shashi Kapoor's sons Karan Kapoor and Kunal Kapoor and the latter' son Zahan too posed with panache at the red carpet.

Raveena Tandon and her husband Anil Thadani were among the first to arrive for the celebrations.

The Armaan Jain-Anissa Malhotra wedding was the talk of the town on Monday. Be it Armaan’s cousins Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor, dancing in the baraat, or the presence of Bachchans and other stars, the event was much talked about.

