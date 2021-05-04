Armaan Malik Hits Back At Netizen Who Asked Him To 'stop' Releasing Songs Amid COVID-19

Quick links:
In frame: Armaan Malik; Source: Instagram
Singer Armaan Malik recently dropped the lyrical video of Bin Tere on his YouTube channel. The song has been sung by him along with Jonita Gandhi. However, a Twitter user wrote to him and asked him to stop releasing songs amidst the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. Responding to the netizen, Armaan slammed him and stated maybe "good music could bring some sanity."
Taking to Twitter, a user said, “Desh me corona bad raha ha (COVID is spreading in the whole country)... Plz stop releasing songs .. Evryone is suffering .. Plz let dat money into a good cause.”
Hitting back at the user, Armaan wrote, “releasing music ≠ being insensitive to the situation. Please get that into your head. And rahi baat suffering ki, (As far as suffering is considered) I hope you’re aware that there are many who are also suffering at home too with mental health issues. Maybe a good piece of music could bring them some sanity!”
In his next Tweet, the singer continued, “And I am doing my best to help people in my own way. I don’t need to flash it on social media. Now have a good day do something good on your own.” Later, the Tweet posted by the anonymous user was deleted. Fans showered Armaan with positivity and encouraged the singer. Take a look at Armaan Malik's Twitter posts below.
releasing music ≠ being insensitive to the situation. Please get that into your head.— ARMAAN MALIK (@ArmaanMalik22) May 4, 2021
And rahi baat suffering ki, I hope you’re aware that there are many who are also suffering at home too with mental health issues. Maybe a good piece of music could bring them some sanity! https://t.co/iqlvxHsjKq
And I am doing my best to help people in my own way. I don’t need to flash it on social media. Now have a good day do something good on your own.— ARMAAN MALIK (@ArmaanMalik22) May 4, 2021
Armaan Malik’s Bin Tere has been penned by Kumaar and the music has been composed by Vishal & Shekhar. The song has received positive reviews from fans. Taking to Twitter, one of his fans said, “I know I'm late to hear this beautiful song #BinTere by @ArmaanMalik22 & @jonitamusic but I swear this has blessed my ears & gave much needed peace to my soul. Trust me, my words are too less to describe it.”
Other users said, “Ek hi dil hai kitni baar jeetoge @ArmaanMalik22 #BinTere has my heart @jonitamusic Ps- thank you for this melodious suprise we are literally blessed,” ‘Oh my god. It's he is the best... really feeling like I'm hugging u man!! Thank u so much!!!!!!! It was totally needed... blessed evening Love u @ArmaanMalik22” Have a look at the fan reactions below.
So Blissful and Magical it is ðŸ¥º♥ï¸ðŸŽ¶ðŸŽµhttps://t.co/xNsbroSjSA— Heta.K.Shingala (@ShingalaHeta) April 30, 2021
This song have my whole heart ðŸ’“— Classy Mascarenhas (@ClassyMascaren3) April 30, 2021
"Bin Tere" ðŸ¥ºðŸ˜Œâ¤ï¸@ArmaanMalik22https://t.co/KpKJHj31t6
Ek hi dil hai kitni baar jeetoge @ArmaanMalik22 #BinTere has my heart â¤ï¸ @jonitamusic— NidhiðŸ’™ (@nidhi_vohera) April 30, 2021
Ps- thank you for this melodious suprise â¤ï¸ðŸ¥º we are literally blessed ðŸ¥ºâ¤ï¸https://t.co/BXYk9zs9bu
I know I'm late to hear this beautiful song #BinTere by @ArmaanMalik22 & @jonitamusic but I swear this has blessed my ears & gave much needed peace to my soul. Trust me, my words are too less to describe it â¤— Ishika._ (@AM__Ishika) April 30, 2021
• leaving a link below https://t.co/cAX4PkWcGU
Hearttouching.. â¤— AEKOHCE | KKHT (@_Shanaya___) May 1, 2021
It's the best picked song..@ArmaanMalik22 @jonitamusic#BinTereAMxJGhttps://t.co/Yu7Iwpo5j1
Now @ArmaanMalik22 will be responsible for my less marks in exam ðŸ˜ðŸ˜‚â¤ï¸#FridaysWithArmaanhttps://t.co/9OPyrm6kCY— armaan_amaal_holic (@ArmaalHolic) April 30, 2021
Oh my god. It's he is the best... really feeling like I'm hugging u man!!ðŸ˜ðŸ˜ðŸ˜ Thank u so much!!!!!!! It was totally needed... blessed evening.ðŸ˜â¤ï¸ Love u @ArmaanMalik22https://t.co/kC0ld8slee— Baarish (@ArmaanBaarish) April 30, 2021
