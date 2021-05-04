Armaan Malik Hits Back At Netizen Who Asked Him To 'stop' Releasing Songs Amid COVID-19

Singer Armaan Malik recently dropped the lyrical video of Bin Tere on his YouTube channel. The song has been sung by him along with Jonita Gandhi. However, a Twitter user wrote to him and asked him to stop releasing songs amidst the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. Responding to the netizen, Armaan slammed him and stated maybe "good music could bring some sanity."

Armaan Malik hits back at netizen who asked him to stop releasing songs

Taking to Twitter, a user said, “Desh me corona bad raha ha (COVID is spreading in the whole country)... Plz stop releasing songs .. Evryone is suffering .. Plz let dat money into a good cause.”

Hitting back at the user, Armaan wrote, “releasing music ≠ being insensitive to the situation. Please get that into your head. And rahi baat suffering ki, (As far as suffering is considered) I hope you’re aware that there are many who are also suffering at home too with mental health issues. Maybe a good piece of music could bring them some sanity!”

In his next Tweet, the singer continued, “And I am doing my best to help people in my own way. I don’t need to flash it on social media. Now have a good day do something good on your own.” Later, the Tweet posted by the anonymous user was deleted. Fans showered Armaan with positivity and encouraged the singer. Take a look at Armaan Malik's Twitter posts below.

releasing music ≠ being insensitive to the situation. Please get that into your head.



And rahi baat suffering ki, I hope you’re aware that there are many who are also suffering at home too with mental health issues. Maybe a good piece of music could bring them some sanity! https://t.co/iqlvxHsjKq — ARMAAN MALIK (@ArmaanMalik22) May 4, 2021

And I am doing my best to help people in my own way. I don’t need to flash it on social media. Now have a good day do something good on your own. — ARMAAN MALIK (@ArmaanMalik22) May 4, 2021

More about Armaan Malik’s Bin Tere

Armaan Malik’s Bin Tere has been penned by Kumaar and the music has been composed by Vishal & Shekhar. The song has received positive reviews from fans. Taking to Twitter, one of his fans said, “I know I'm late to hear this beautiful song #BinTere by @ArmaanMalik22 & @jonitamusic but I swear this has blessed my ears & gave much needed peace to my soul. Trust me, my words are too less to describe it.”

Other users said, “Ek hi dil hai kitni baar jeetoge @ArmaanMalik22 #BinTere has my heart @jonitamusic Ps- thank you for this melodious suprise we are literally blessed,” ‘Oh my god. It's he is the best... really feeling like I'm hugging u man!! Thank u so much!!!!!!! It was totally needed... blessed evening Love u @ArmaanMalik22” Have a look at the fan reactions below.

So Blissful and Magical it is ðŸ¥º♥ï¸ðŸŽ¶ðŸŽµhttps://t.co/xNsbroSjSA — Heta.K.Shingala (@ShingalaHeta) April 30, 2021

This song have my whole heart ðŸ’“

"Bin Tere" ðŸ¥ºðŸ˜Œâ¤ï¸@ArmaanMalik22https://t.co/KpKJHj31t6 — Classy Mascarenhas (@ClassyMascaren3) April 30, 2021

Ek hi dil hai kitni baar jeetoge @ArmaanMalik22 #BinTere has my heart â¤ï¸ @jonitamusic



Ps- thank you for this melodious suprise â¤ï¸ðŸ¥º we are literally blessed ðŸ¥ºâ¤ï¸https://t.co/BXYk9zs9bu — NidhiðŸ’™ (@nidhi_vohera) April 30, 2021

I know I'm late to hear this beautiful song #BinTere by @ArmaanMalik22 & @jonitamusic but I swear this has blessed my ears & gave much needed peace to my soul. Trust me, my words are too less to describe it â¤



• leaving a link below https://t.co/cAX4PkWcGU — Ishika._ (@AM__Ishika) April 30, 2021

Oh my god. It's he is the best... really feeling like I'm hugging u man!!ðŸ˜­ðŸ˜­ðŸ˜­ Thank u so much!!!!!!! It was totally needed... blessed evening.ðŸ˜­â¤ï¸ Love u @ArmaanMalik22https://t.co/kC0ld8slee — Baarish (@ArmaanBaarish) April 30, 2021

(Promo Image source: Armaan Malik's Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.