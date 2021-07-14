Armaan Malik Shares His Singing Performance In 'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'll Champs' Through Video

One of the biggest musicians in Bollywood, Armaan Malik, is reaching new heights by getting recognition not only across the country but also internationally. Starting his journey in singing from an early age, the young singer was praised for his talents by many notable artists in the industry. Sharing a childhood anecdote, Malik recounted his experience of participating in a singing reality show.

Armaan Malik in Sa Re Ga Ma Pa L'il Champs

Not many fans were aware of the singer's stint many years ago on a popular music reality show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa L'il Champs. Though the singer did not win the trophy by getting evicted few weeks before the finale, he did win several hearts through his performances and melodious voice. Sharing a short clip from one of his performances, the singer shared the story behind this unforgettable performance. In the video, a young Armaan Malik can be seen singing 'Tere Naam' while judges Alka Yagnik and Bappi Lahiri nodded their heads along with the music. Sitting in the audience, Malik's mother was intently watching her son perform.

Armaan decided to share the video after finding it while going through his old videos, he wrote, 'I was 9 years old here, and I still very clearly remember the night that this performance took place. It was around 1 AM and I was extremely exhausted with the shooting schedules and rehearsals'. Recalling being the last contestant to perform, Armaan made up his mind on losing the show and not making it to the top 10.

He also informed his fans that he was not wearing his glasses as he did not like to wear them in public and was suffering from blurred vision while performing the song. He continued writing, 'This performance got me through to the Top 10, but I was eliminated from this show shortly after. Even though I didn’t succeed on the show, I will never forget what it did for me as a singer'. However, the singer admitted to working harder after his elimination and that the show gave him the drive to become a better singer. Lastly, he wrote, 'Just remember that it’s the courage to continue and work hard despite failures that leads to eventual success. No success is overnight and even if it seems like that for other people they clearly don’t know the backstory'.

Netizens reaction to Armaan Malik Instagram video

Friends and fans of the singer were quick to comment about how cute the singer looked in the video. Many fans also commended his journey in the industry and wrote about how they were inspired by him. Some fans also noticed Armaan's mother Jyoti Malik in the audience.

More on Armaan Malik songs

The talented artist has delivered several hits in Bollywood as well as released superhit singles. From venturing into the South Indian industry with his Telugu hit Butta Bomma to top-charting hits in English, the actor is nowhere near stopping from taking the music world by storm. His songs Hua Hain Aaj Pehli Baar, Chale Aana and Control are some of his biggest hits.

