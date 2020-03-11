Armaan Malik's Message After 'Can't Take It Anymore' Post Comes As A Relief To Fans

On Tuesday night, Armaan Malik's cryptic message saying 'I can't take it anymore' left his 8 million fans worried and the singer was trending on social media. Malik deleted all his Instagram posts and deleted his display picture but on Wednesday he reassured his fans and wrote 'don't worry'.

Minutes after this, one fan wrote, "You literally scared us mannn!!!", while another said, "You left me worried already dude! But this tweet makes everything better." [sic]

Time reveals everything, don’t worry. — ARMAAN MALIK (@ArmaanMalik22) March 11, 2020

R.M. Drake too left a comment on Malik's "Can't take it anymore" post and wrote, "Did you just delete everything? Don't worry too much. Everything sorts itself out with time." [sic]

Meanwhile, this is not the first time Armaan Malik has left everyone in shock like this. In March 2019, When Justin Beiber had tweeted about feeling disconnected and weird, Armaan later tweeted saying, "Just realised that it’s not only me, it’s you and everybody else around us and we all go through some intense stuff on a daily basis which we don’t talk about. Let’s all be strong together."

Armaan Malik DELETES posts on Instagram; what happened to Armaan Malik?

Armaan Malik's depression in 2018

Armaan Malik in the past has opened up about battling depression and in an interview said, "Heartbreaks does not happen only in terms of love, your heart can be broken and be sad for a number of things. I was also going through a number of things emotionally and work-wise."

'I've not been ok for a while now', tweets Armaan Malik responding to fans who have been worried for him, gives them a reassuring message

He added: "I felt 2018 was not that great year for me which is why I started travelling, just spending some time alone, just trying to explore things. I am working since the age of 9 and I feel that somewhere I haven't enjoyed my life much. I think a lot of it stems from social media when you see other people posting. After I got out of the low phase, I unfollowed people I did not want to see on a daily basis... The only place I feel I will get love is my fans."

