Army Day 2022: Anupam Kher Pays Tribute To Soldiers With Special Poem, Fans Say 'Jai Hind'

As India celebrates its 74th Indian Army Day today, January 15, this day is marked as a tribute to those soldiers who have selflessly served or are serving the nation. It is in recognition of Field Marshal Kodandera M. Cariappa’s taking over as the first Commander-in-Chief of the Indian Army from the last British Commander-in-Chief, General Sir Francis Butcher, on January 15, 1949.

As the entire country is immersed in a patriotic mood, a lot of film celebrities have taken to their social media handles and paid tribute to the brave hearts. Joining the list is actor Anupam Kher who could be seen reciting a poem on Army Day. The actor captioned the post, "देश के वीर सिपाही देखो माँ का क़र्ज़ चुकाते है… जय हिंद! 🇮🇳🙏🇮🇳 #सेनादिवस #ArmyDay." Anupam Kher was seen speaking about how the soldiers sacrificed their lives on the borders. Kher said that the soldiers of our country never step back no matter if any storm is coming on the way.

Other celebrities who paid tribute to soldiers on Army Day

Not only Kher, but many other Bollywood celebrities paid tribute to the soldiers who were martyred on this day. Gadar actor Sunny Deol shared a throwback video from 1997's war film Border. Sunny Deol took to his Instagram handle and shared the most iconic scene from the film Border, and the actor penned a heartfelt note in memory of the brave hearts. He wrote, "Let's take some time to remember & salute the Bravehearts who lay down their lives for us in the line of defence. Respect to those who are deployed to defend our motherland. A class of extraordinary men & women for whom the country comes FIRST, Always and every time!#JaiHind!#ArmyDay #IndianArmy #reelsinstagram #ReelsIndia."

Vicky Kaushal shared a picture of army personnel with the Indian flag and saluted the 'real heros', while Sidharth Malhotra shared a picture from his film Shershaah and wrote, "Honouring the jawans of the nation." Randeep Hooda also took to Instagram and shared a picture of himself with soldiers and called them 'Asli hero'. Sara Ali Khan shared a picture of herself and a few Army personnel on the occasion of Army Day 2022.

