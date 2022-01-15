Army Day 2022: Vicky Kaushal To Sidharth Malhotra, B'wood Celebs Pay Tribute To Soldiers

Army Day 2022 is observed on January 15 and is a day to honour valiant soldiers who risk their lives to protect the country and its citizens. Several actors and celebrities from the entertainment industry took to their social media accounts on the special day and paid tribute to the soldiers. Right from Vicky Kaushal and Yami Gautam to Sidharth Malhotra and Sara Ali Khan, a number of popular stars honoured the bravery and service of the Army on Saturday.

Bollywood celebrities on Army Day 2022

On January 15, 2022, several popular celebrities poured in Army Day wishes on social media. Kaushal shared a picture of army personnel with the Indian flag and saluted the 'real heros', while Sidharth Malhotra shared a picture from his film Shershaah and wrote, "Honouring the jawans of the nation."

Randeep Hooda also took to Instagram and shared a picture of himself with soldiers and called them 'Asli hero' as he wrote, "Asli hero woh hota hai, jiske badan par khakhi, Dil mein tiranga, Aur kandhon par poore desh ki suraksha ki zimmewari ho. Kyunki usko pata hota hai jeetne ki asli value aur haarne naam ka Shabd uski dictionary mein nahi hota. Happy #ArmyDay to the real heroes of #IndianArmy!!"

Sunny Deol also took the opportunity to 'salute the bravehearts' to sacrificed their lives for the country as he shared glimpses from his film Border. He expressed his respect for them and referred to them as 'extraordinary' individuals as he paid tribute to the Indian army. He penned down, "Let's take some time to remember & salute the Bravehearts who lay down their lives for us in the line of defence. Respect to those who are deployed to defend our motherland. A class of extraordinary men & women for whom the country comes FIRST, Always and Everytime!" Suniel Shetty also gave the Indian army a 'grand salute' and called them the 'protectors of India' as he extended his wishes on Army Day 2022.

A grand salute to the real heroes and the protectors of India, the Indian Army. #ArmyDay2022 #IndianArmy pic.twitter.com/OFdOm5bWfZ — Suniel Shetty (@SunielVShetty) January 15, 2022

Sara Ali Khan shared a picture of herself and a few Army personnel on the occasion of Army Day 2022. She thanked them for their service as she wrote, "Thank you for keeping us safe and secure. Ji Hind." Yami Gautam also took to social media and posted an image of jawans with the Indian tricolour as she wrote, "Celebrating Army day today and every day."

Ameesha Patel saluted the Indian Army as she shared a glimpse into how she celebrated the day last year in Kashmir. The caption read, "Salute to the heroes of our nation .. our ARMY .. on army day today .. loved spending minutes with our Indian army in Kashmir last year ..army day today and everyday 👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻".

Image: Instagram/@vickykaushal09, @sidmalhotra, Shutterstock