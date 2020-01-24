Arshad Warsi's Best Movies: Top Roles Played By The 'Munna Bhai' Actor

Arshad Warsi is one of Bollywood's finest actors. After his debut in Tere Mere Sapne in 1996, he has acted in a variety of Bollywood films. Some of his films are cult-classics and even if you watch them today you would not get bored with them. Let us take a look at some of the best roles of Arshad Warsi in films.
Arshad Warsi plays the role of Circuit in the movie. Before this film, he has tried his luck in many other films but this movie gave him a great platform to showcase his talent. Co-star of the film also includes Sanjay Dutt, Gracy Singh, Sunil Dutt, Jimmy Sheirgill and Boman Irani.
Myself Murli Prasad Sharma (M.B.B.S)— Munna Bhai (M.B.B.S) (@EkCharacter) January 13, 2015
#BB8 #PK #Munnabhai #WhatGoogleDoesntKnow #iSupportMSG#FunnyInterviewMoments pic.twitter.com/LfLj9JCBFI
He plays the role of Jagdish Tyagi a.k.a. Jolly in the film. The film was a sleeper hit and also won two National awards. He was also praised by his performance in the film.
In front of #Section375 , even #Pink film is like commercially (angle) made one 😊😊— arunprasad (@Cinephile05) November 9, 2019
No songs, from the tile card (Title card BG score is gud) to the end , Full gripping 🔥🔥
How Bollywood delivering such well made court dramas ??
Jolly LLB
Pink
Section 375 etc
Good going 😎 pic.twitter.com/2qqKGDh56q
Arshad Warsi embraces his raunchy side in the film. His comic and gangster side was also seen in the film. He played the role of Razzak Hussain aka Babban in the Vishal Bharadwaj directorial.
5. ISHQIYA (2010) dir: Abishek Chaubey— حمنہ🍁|Savitri Malusare (@Kajolispyaar) December 14, 2019
The story is twisted and each scene gives you something more. You keep guessing until the movie ends. The dialogues, cinematography, screenplay, performances, song are just brilliant. #VidyaBalan as Krishna is one of her best@VishalBhardwaj pic.twitter.com/ASJ3HzbUbo
