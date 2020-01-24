The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Arshad Warsi's Best Movies: Top Roles Played By The 'Munna Bhai' Actor

Bollywood News

Arshad Warsi has acted in countless films since his debut in 1996. He was last seen in the movie 'Pagalpanti'. Read more to know about his best movies

Written By Jeet Anandani | Mumbai | Updated On:
Arshad Warsi

Arshad Warsi is one of Bollywood's finest actors. After his debut in Tere Mere Sapne in 1996, he has acted in a variety of Bollywood films. Some of his films are cult-classics and even if you watch them today you would not get bored with them. Let us take a look at some of the best roles of Arshad Warsi in films.

ALSO READ | Boman Irani And Arshad Warsi's Films Where They Shared Screen Space & Wooed Audiences

Arshad Warsi's best roles in movies

Munna Bhai M.B.B.S.

Arshad Warsi plays the role of Circuit in the movie. Before this film, he has tried his luck in many other films but this movie gave him a great platform to showcase his talent. Co-star of the film also includes Sanjay Dutt, Gracy Singh, Sunil Dutt, Jimmy Sheirgill and Boman Irani. 

ALSO READ | The Kapil Sharma Show: Comedian Asks Arshad Warsi To Leave The Show; Watch Hilarious Video

Jolly LLB

He plays the role of Jagdish Tyagi a.k.a. Jolly in the film. The film was a sleeper hit and also won two National awards. He was also praised by his performance in the film.

ALSO READ | Arshad Warsi: Good Movies And Nice Company Bring Me To The Sets

Ishqiya 

Arshad Warsi embraces his raunchy side in the film. His comic and gangster side was also seen in the film. He played the role of Razzak Hussain aka Babban in the Vishal Bharadwaj directorial.

ALSO READ | Sanjay Dutt-Arshad Warsi To Recreate The Munnabhai-Circuit Magic?

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

We Recommend

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
SIBAL: 'WHO IS 'TUKDE-TUKDE' GANG?'
INDIAN EMBASSY ISSUES DIRECTIVE
ANDHRA CM TO ABOLISH UPPER HOUSE
SAMBIT PATRA LASHES AT KERALA GOVT
BCCI DISAPPOINTED WITH VIRAT KOHLI
LIFE INSURANCE FOR NRI IN INDIA