Arshad Warsi Joins Sonam Wangchuk's Initiative, Says, 'going To Stop Everything Chinese'

Joining engineer Sonam Wangchuk's initiative, Bollywood actor Arshad Warsi took to his Twitter handle to announce that he will 'consciously stop using everything Chinese'. He urged people to try and also confessed that it might be difficult in the beginning, but he believes that he will be 'Chinese free' one day.

Netizens observed that Warsi tweeted from his 'iPhone' and they suggested the actor 'to start by giving up the phone' because apparently some parts of the iPhone are assembled in China (though there are contrasting reports on the same).

I am consciously going to stop using everything that is Chinese. As they are a part of most of the things we use, it will take time but I know, one day I’ll be Chinese free. You should try it too ... — Arshad Warsi (@ArshadWarsi) May 30, 2020

Milind Soman uninstalls TikTok, joins Sonam Wangchuk's 'Boycott Chinese Products' movement

'Uninstall Chinese Software, Boycott Hardware': Sonam Wangchuk

Following escalating border tensions between India and China, Engineer turned education reformer Sonam Wangchuk posted a message on Twitter that went viral on the platform — "Cheen ko Jawaab, Sena degi bullet se, Naagrik dengey wallet se (Answer to China will be given by soldiers with their bullets and citizens with their wallets)".

He advocated that Indians should start boycotting Made in China goods, arguing that the Chinese will feel the pinch harder on "their wallet" than on the border "with bullets". Speaking to Republic TV on Friday, Sonam Wangchuk said the Chinese actions on the border with India are a result of domestic dissatisfaction over the Chinese government's handling of the COVID-19 crisis.

'Uninstall Chinese software, boycott hardware': Sonam Wangchuk's clarion call for Indians

He encouraged people to drop the use of Chinese softwares "within a week", like the video sharing platform Tik Tok. Sonam said Indians have the freedom to choose what they spend on with their wallet and if a country doesn't treat India fairly then they should use boycotts as "personal economic sanctions".

"We should uninstall all their apps that make their (Chinese) companies rich. That money goes to make bombs and bullets to point at our borders. So first uninstall their apps. Then we should vote out hardware like electronics, clothes, and machines slowly over a year. This signal, first from India and then the rest of the world will hurt China which will affect their economy," Wangchuk said.

Sonam Wangchuk went on to suggest that Indians need not depend on cheap Chinese products and look for domestic alternatives.

China echoes India, rejects '3rd party intervention' in border issues after Trump's offer

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.