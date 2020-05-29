China Echoes India, Rejects '3rd Party Intervention' In Border Issues After Trump's Offer

Echoing India's stance on the Indo-China border dispute, China, on Friday, rejected any 'third-party intervention' in the matter, after US President Donald Trump offered to act as an 'intermediary'. Reacting for the first time since the skirmish, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said that the situation at the border is 'generally stable and controllable' and that the two countries 'have perfect border-related mechanisms and communication channels'. India too had been firm on its stance by rejecting Trump's offer, maintaining that the issue remained to be solved bilaterally.

China rejects foreign intervention into Indo-China issue

Current situation in border area b/w China&India is generally stable&controllable. China&India have perfect border-related mechanisms&communication channels: Zhao Lijian, Spokesman, Chinese Foreign Ministry on US President’s offer to mediate over ongoing India&China border issue pic.twitter.com/zJAgYjToQx — ANI (@ANI) May 29, 2020

Trump offers to mediate

On Wednesday, Trump said that the United States is “willing and able” to arbitrate the conflict between India and China amid heightened tensions and heavy troops deployment at the border. India, in response on Thursday that it is engaged with the Chinese side to resolve the border issue peacefully. Doubling down on his offer, Trump said on Thursday, said that he spoke to PM Modi regarding the situation, stating PM Modi is not in a "good mood" about the ongoing situation with Beijing. Sources said that there has been no recent contact between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and United States President Donald Trump.

Recent Indo-China skirmishes

Apart from two armies' standoff, the Air Force was forced to rush its fighter jet patrols in Ladakh after Chinese military choppers were found to be flying close to the Line of Actual Control on last Tuesday. "The Chinese military helicopters were flying very close to the Line of Actual Control. After their movement was picked up, the Indian Air Force fighter jets flew patrols in the area," government sources told news agency ANI.

Indian Army sources on Sunday morning stated that the defense forces were involved in a stand-off with their Chinese counterparts near the India-China border in north Sikkim. The confrontation is reported to have taken place near the Naku La Sector and was solved later after local-level talks between the authorities. Such kind of incident has taken place after some amount of time in the region, almost 2 years after the Dokalam stand-off.

