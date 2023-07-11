Arshad Warsi On Nepotism In Bollywood: Star Kids Receive Opportunities Despite Failures

Arshad Warsi recently opened up about the sensitive issue of nepotism within the Hindi film industry. In a recent interview, he expressed his views on the unequal treatment that star kids receive, even if their films fail to perform at the box office.

Arshad Warsi made his debut with Tere Mere Sapne in 1996.

The film was produced by Amitabh Bachchan.

Before making a debut, he worked as a choreographer for several years.

Arshad Warsi addresses the imbalance in film industry

While acknowledging his own gratitude towards the industry, Arshad Warsi shed light on the disparity between privileged individuals with "industry connections" and those who lack such advantages. In an interview with Humans of Bombay, the actor stated that there exists a distinct segment of actors who benefit from their privileged background, owing to their familial ties within the film industry. He further added that he understands that star kids tend to receive more opportunities compared to those who are not connected to the industry. While he did not express resentment, Warsi highlighted the imbalance created by this advantage.

(Arshad Warsi opens up about nepotism in Bollywood | Image: Arsha Warsi/Instagram)

According to him, one failure at the box office can significantly impact an actor's career. He said that a failure can lead to prolonged struggles to regain success. However, he shed light on the actors with privileged backgrounds who often receive multiple chances despite their initial failures. "There is a certain segment of actors, who are a little more privileged than the other segment. Yes, I am talking about kids connected to the film industry," he said.

Arshad Warsi is thankful to Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan

Despite the prevalent issue of nepotism, Arshad Warsi expressed his gratitude towards the film industry. He recognised the opportunities the industry provided him. During the interview, he specifically mentioned celebrities such as Joy Augustine, Jaya Bachchan, and Amitabh Bachchan and highlighted the roles they played in his career.