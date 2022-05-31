Arshad Warsi Reveals If 'Munna Bhai 3' Will Be Made; Says Franchise Resurrected His Career

While Arshad Warsi has played some memorable roles in his career, his stint as Circuit in the Munna Bhai films created a huge fan base for the star. Fans last witnessed Sanjay Dutt and Warsi's iconic duo in the 2006 release Lage Raho Munna Bhai, and have been beaming with curiosity for a third instalment. Rajkumar Hirani's films are etched in the audience's hearts, achieving trailblazing success, both critically and commercially.

In a conversation with Indian Express, Arshad stated he has bleak hopes of Munna Bhai 3 ever getting made. Stating that the franchise 'resurrected' his career, the actor said the main characters should've gotten a closure in the final part.

Arshad Warsi opens up on the possibility of Munna Bhai 3

On how the films shaped his career, Arshad said, "Munna Bhai MBBS resurrected my career. I had no movies for three-four years before that. I was out of sight, gone!" He said that audiences have been waiting for 16 years now in hope of a next film, however, he doesn't think that will happen. The actor continued, "I wish it would, that we could have a proper closure. We owe that much to the audience, but it’s been too long.”

On the other hand, Arshad also maintained that doing the same thing time and again can be 'claustrophobic' for a creative person, mentioning that as an artist he wants to move on. He believed that Rajkumar Hirani too wants to do a different set of things, as each film takes away a few years from a director's life.

Sanjay Dutt sheds light on Munna Bhai 3

Earlier this year, Sanjay Dutt himself reacted to reports of Munna Bhai 3 coming to fruition and mentioned that makers are 'making every effort' for it. Talking to Bollywood Life, he said, "Of course, we're making every effort for Munna Bhai 3. Rajkumar also wants to do it, so I hope we're able to make it happen soon." Dutt further quipped,"So I'll finally say this that the fans should please ask Raju Hirani also so that we finally get it."

Sanjay Dutt was recently seen in Prashanth Neel's blockbuster hit KGF: Chapter 2 alongside Yash, Raveena Tandon, Srinidhi Shetty and more. He now has Samrat Prithviraj and Shamshera in the pipeline.