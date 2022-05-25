Sanjay Dutt Pens Emotional Note On Sunil Dutt's Death Anniversary; 'You Were My Strength'

Parents are like the pillars of strength in moments of joy and sorrow in every child's life. The pain of losing one's parents can never be healed. The aforesaid statement has time and again been reiterated by veteran Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt, who shared a very special bond with his father and legendary actor Sunil Dutt.

The KGF 2 star lost his father Sunil Dutt, on 25 May 2005. Recently, on his father's death anniversary, Sanjay Dutt took to his social media handle and paid tribute to his father by sharing a throwback picture featuring him.

Sanjay Dutt remembers his father on his death anniversary

On Wednesday, Sanjay Dutt took to his Instagram handle and shared an unseen picture with his father. In the picture, Sanjay Dutt is seen posing with his father wrapping his hand around his neck. Along with the photo, the Agneepath actor penned an emotional note revealing how much he misses him. He also mentioned how his father was always there throughout his thick and thin to guide and protect him.

Sanjay Dutt wrote in the caption, "Through thick and thin, you were always there to guide and protect me. You were my strength, inspiration and support in every need... the best a son could ask for. You will always be in my heart Dad, I miss you! ❤️"

Sanjay Dutt's special post for mother Nargis Dutt on Mother's day

On the account of Mother's Day, Sanjay Dutt took to his Instagram and shared a monochromatic picture featuring his mother and father. Along with the pic, Sanjay Dutt penned a heartwarming caption remembering his mother. He wrote "Ma, you taught me all about hard work, patience, humility, kindness, forgiveness, understanding... and how to have fun along the way. Thank you will never be enough but, I'm thankful for having had you as my mother ❤️#HappyMothersDay to mine and to all the Mothers out there."

