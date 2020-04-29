'Artist Par Extraordinaire': Sobhita Dhulipala Condoles Irrfan Khan's Tragic Demise

Actor Irrfan Khan passed away in Mumbai on Wednesday aged 53. Following his demise, actor and model Sobhita Dhulipala condoled his death and expressed her dismay. Dhulipala described Khan as an 'Artist par extraordinaire' and stated that the news of his demise was heart-breaking.

Sobhita Dhulipala condoles Irrfan Khan's death

In her tweet, Dhulipala remarked that Irrfan Khan was an inspiration for all. In addition, she also referred to him as a 'contemporary prophet' who's death will be a major loss for the world.

News of Irfan Khan’s demise is heart breaking!

May his beautiful soul transcend this realm to the next, bringing as much art and inspiration to everyone.

Artist par extraordinaire. A contemporary prophet, this is a humongous loss to our world. — Sobhita Dhulipala (@sobhitaD) April 29, 2020

Irrfan Khan passes away, statement here

“I trust, I have surrendered”; These were the some of the many words that Irrfan expressed in a heart felt note he wrote in 2018 opening up about his fight with cancer. And a man of few words and an actor of silent expressions with his deep eyes and his memorable actions on screen. It’s saddening that this day, we have to bring forward the news of him passing away. Irrfan was a strong soul, someone who fought till the very end and always inspired everyone who came close to him. After having been struck by lightning in 2018 with the news of a rare cancer, he took life soon after as it came and he fought the many battles that came with it. Surrounded by his love, his family for whom he most cared about, he left for heaven abode, leaving behind truly a legacy of his own. We all pray and hope that he is at peace. And to resonate and part with his words he had said, “As if I was tasting life for the first time, the magical side of it”.

