Irrfan Khan's 'Piku' co-star Amitabh Bachchan mourns his loss with heartwarming tribute

Irrfan Khan’s Piku co-star Amitabh Bachchan gave a heartfelt tribute to the actor after his death on Wednesday. Big B termed him as an ‘incredible talent’, ‘a gracious colleague’ and a ‘prolific contributor to world cinema’. Terming the news as ‘most disturbing and sad’, the 77-year-old expressed his prayers for Irrfan, stating that he had passed away too soon and that death had left a ‘huge vaccum’.

Heres’ the tweet:

T 3516 - .. just getting news of the passing of Irfaan Khan .. this is a most disturbing and sad news .. 🙏

An incredible talent .. a gracious colleague .. a prolific contributor to the World of Cinema .. left us too soon .. creating a huge vacuum ..

Prayers and duas 🙏 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 29, 2020

Piku directed by Shoojit Sircar in 2015 is among the most acclaimed films of Irrfan’s career. Amitabh Bachchan had won the National Award for Best Actor.

Irrfan breathed his last the Kokilaben Ambani Hospital in Mumbai, where he was admitted for colon infection on Tuesday. Irrfan Khan’s team released an offiial statement on the death of the actor.

“I trust, I have surrendered”; These were some of the many words that Irrfan expressed in a heart felt note he wrote in 2018 opening up about his fight with cancer. And a man of few words and an actor of silent expressions with his deep eyes and his memorable actions on screen. It’s saddening that this day, we have to bring forward the news of him passing away. Irrfan was a strong soul, someone who fought till the very end and always inspired everyone who came close to him. After having been struck by lightning in 2018 with the news of a rare cancer, he took life soon after as it came and he fought the many battles that came with it. Surrounded by his love, his family for whom he most cared about, he left for heaven abode, leaving behind truly a legacy of his own. We all pray and hope that he is at peace. And to resonate and part with his words he had said, “As if I was tasting life for the first time, the magical side of it”.

There were tributes galore for Irrfan after the news of his death across fraternities.

Irrfan had announced in 2018 that he was suffering from euroendocrine tumour, a type of cancer. He was under treatment in the UK before his return to India last year.

Irrfan had shot to fame with Mira Nair’s Academy-nominated Salaam Bombay in 1988. The turning points in his career, however, were the critically acclaimed roles in Haasil and Maqbool at the start of the millennium.

Irrfan Khan had won the National Award for his work for Paan Singh Tomar. He was known for his numerous other acclaimed works in films like Haasil, Maqbool, The Namesake, The Lunchbox, Talwar, Piku and Hindi Medium that fetched him numerous awards.

He was notable for his work in Hollywood, with roles like in Slumdog Millionaire, The Amazing Spider-Man, The Life of Pi and The Namesake and Inferno.

Irrfan was last seen in Angrezi Medium, the last major film to release before the COVID-19, and earned praises from celebrities after its digital premiere.

