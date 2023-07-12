Arun Govil Takes Dig At Adipurush Writer Manoj Muntashir For His 'unconditional' Apology?

After its release on June 16, Om Raut's directorial Adipurush faced criticism for its use of colloquial language. Recently, the film's writer Manoj Muntashir apologised for hurting people's sentiments. Now, Arun Govil, who played the role of Lord Rama in Ramanand Sagar's Ramayana seemingly took a cryptic dig at the scriptwriter.

3 things you need to know

Adipurush has reportedly been made on a budget of Rs 500 crore.

After the film's footfall, makers slashed ticket prices for a limited time frame.

Some dialogues in the movie have been altered after public backlash.

Arun Govil says people don't accept their mistakes

Days after Manoj Muntashir's "unconditional apology", the OG Lord Ram Arun Govil took to social media and shared a note. Seemingly, it was a cryptic dig at the scriptwriter. Taking to Twitter, he asked that people aren't accepting their mistakes so how will they accept someone as their own?

His tweet read, "“यहां लोग अपनी गलती नहीं मानते, तो किसी को अपना कैसे मानेंगे”

जय श्री राम," which roughly translates to, "People here don't accept their mistakes, so how will they accept someone as their own? Jai Shree Ram." Take a look at his tweet below.

(A snip of Arun Govil's tweet | Image: Arun Govil/Instagram)

Unconditional apology from Manoj Muntashir

On Saturday, Manoj Muntashir expressed his apologies for the dialogues in Adipurush. He acknowledged that people's emotions had been hurt and offered his "unconditional" apologies. Seeking strength from Lord Hanuman, he hoped for unity and the power to serve the sacred Sanatan and the nation in his message. "

“I accept people’s emotions have been hurt by Adipurush. With folded hands, I extend my unconditional apologies. May Prabhu Bajrang Bali keep us united and grant us strength to serve our sacred Sanatan and our great nation," the tweet read.

(A snip of Manoj Muntashir's tweet | Image: Arun Govil/Instagram)

Meanwhile, Adipurush faced backlash for the alleged misportrayal of the characters and some controversial dialogues included in the film. Despite a record-breaking opening weekend, the film faced a decline in popularity due to negative word-of-mouth among the viewers. This led to protests in various parts of the country, with volunteers from Hindu organisations causing disruptions and preventing screenings at several locations.