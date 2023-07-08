Manoj Muntashir Extends Unconditional Apologies For Adipurush: I Accept People’s...

Om Raut’s directorial Adipurush which debuted in theatres on 16 June, has been receiving flak for its colloquial language. After having a record-breaking opening weekend, the film started freefalling after the negative word-of-mouth caught up to the audience. Now, the writer of the script, Manoj Muntashir has apologised for hurting people’s sentiments.

Adipurush is a 21st century retelling of the Hindu epic Ramayana.

Manoj Muntashir has not only penned the dialogues for Adipurush but is also the lyricist for the film.

The Adipurush team pledged to revamp the controversial dialogues post its controversey.

Manoj Muntashir “extends his unconditional apologies”

Manoj took to his Twitter handle, on Saturday, and expressed his apologies over the Adipurush dialogues. The writer said he accepted he hurted people’s sentiments and asked for strength from Lord Hanuman. His tweet read, “I accept people’s emotions have been hurt by Adipurush. With folded hands, I extend my unconditional apologies. May Prabhu Bajrang Bali keep us united and grant us strength to serve our sacred Sanatan and our great nation.”

The apology came after Adipurush received backlash for some controversial dialogues in the movie. There are also protests erupting in various parts of the country against the film. Ruckus made by volunteers of Hindu organisations stopped screenings of the movie at various locations.

Threat to Manoj Muntashir's life

Muntashir was also heavily scrutinised on social media, with political leaders voicing their disapproval of the dialogues leading the writer to reach out to Mumbai Police officials via email, seeking security protection. Additionally, the Allahabad High Court issued a notice to Manoj directing him to be made a party in a plea seeking a stay on the screening of the movie.

While Manoj's recent tweet shows his acceptance of the audience's views, previously, the writer said the film is similar to Ramleelas that happens in any village in India. He spoke to the Editor in Chief of Republic TV, Arnab Goswami and said "The film is being made keeping in mind the taste of today's audience. The language used in the film is as similar to any other Ramleela that happens in any village in India."

He said, "What is Tulsidas's Ramayana? It was a work inspired by Valmiki's Ramayana. That's why there are several differences in the narratives presented in each of these versions. So, when we make a film like Adipurush that tells the tale of the Ramayana, it is obvious that it will be an inspired work."