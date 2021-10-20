Aryan Khan, 2 Others' Bail Plea Rejected By Special NDPS Court In Mumbai Cruise Drugs Case

Actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan received no relief from a Mumbai court as his bail plea over arrest in a drugs case was rejected on Wednesday. The verdict was passed by Mumbai's Special NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act), Court.

Even the bail applications of two of his companions, Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha, who were also arrested from a Goa-bound cruise off Mumbai over alleged consumption of drugs and links with a foreign drug racket, were denied bail. The court had reserved its verdict after hearing arguments on Wednesday and Thursday.

Aryan Khan denied bail in drugs case

Aryan Khan's bail plea

On 14 October, a Mumbai sessions court reserved its order on the bail application of Aryan Khan, Munmun Dhamecha, and Arbaaz Merchant. During the proceeding, Aryan Khan's lawyer Amit Desai reiterated that any person found with a small quantity of drugs has the right to file for bail as long as he cooperates in the investigation. The NCB has opposed Aryan's bail citing chats between him and some drug dealers.

Desai said, "As a citizen of this country, there is no debate or doubt that the entire world is fighting against drugs. The chain is from dealer to peddler and peddler to consumers. But there is a need to learn the legislature chain. We are dealing with the bail application and without affecting the investigation, bail can be granted". While Aryan and Arbaaz are presently lodged in the Arthur Road Jail, Munmun is lodged in the Byculla Jail.

Opposing claims that Aryan Khan was not in possession of drugs, ASG Anil Singh stated the recovered drugs were meant for both the accused. NCB claimed that Khan had said the quantity of the hard drug cannot be for personal consumption and the same was seen in the WhatsApp chats of the accused persons. He added that peddlers and foreign nationals were in touch with Aachit Kumar, who was linked to Aryan Khan.

NCB's drug bust off Mumbai coast

On October 2, NCB busted a high-profile drug party on Cordelia cruise ship en route from Mumbai to Goa, and seized small amounts of Cocaine, Mephedrone, Charas, Hydroponic Weed, MDMA and cash Rs. 1,33,000. As per sources, NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede, along with his team, boarded the cruise ship in the guise of passengers after receiving a tip-off about the purported drug party from the CISF. According to NCB officials, these people, along with about 1,200 people on board the ship, were heading to deep sea for a sundowner party. Eight people - Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchantt, Munmun Dhamecha, Nupur Sarika, Ismeet Singh, Mohak Jaswal, Vikrant Chhoker, Gomit Chopra were arrested, while six others were let off by the NCB. As of date, 20 people have been arrested by the NCB based on nine independent witnesses including - Manish Bhanushali and K.P Gosavi.