Aryan Khan Bail LIVE Updates: Special NDPS Court To Hear Bail Plea On Wednesday

Image: AP/ANI
Shiv Sena leader Kishore Tiwari filed a petition in the Supreme Court on Tuesday demanding protection of the fundamental rights of Aryan Khan, arrested in the Mumbai Cruise drug bust by the NCB. Tiwari has demanded CJI NV Ramana to take suo motu cognizance in this matter. Along with this, there has also been a demand for an investigation of the role of NCB in Mumbai. Tiwari has demanded a judicial inquiry into the matter.
BJP MLA Ram Kadam has expressed hope that Aryan Khan will get bail on Wednesday. Taking to Twitter, Kadam said that bail is a fundamental right under the Constitution and law. Further, Kadam asserted that the fight is not against one individual, but against drugs as a whole.
After hearing both sides of the arguments for over several hours, the court had reserved the order on the bail petition of Aryan Khan. Speaking to Republic TV about the court reserving its order on the bail plea, Ali Kashif Khan, Lawyer of one of the accused Munmun Dhamecha had said, 'it's unfortunate but we have no option left'
Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan assured NCB officials during counseling that he would work for the welfare of the poor and never do anything that would besmirch his name in the future, an official said on October 17.
During counselling by officials including NCB's zonal director Sameer Wankhede and social workers, Aryan said after his release, he will work for "social and financial uplift of the poor and downtrodden" and never do anything which could bring him publicity for the wrong reasons, said an agency official.
He said, "I will do something that will make you proud of me," the official added.
Apart from Aryan Khan, the Mumbai Court will also hear bail pleas of Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha on Wednesday. Both accused were caught along with Aryan Khan in the Mumbai Cruise drug bust.
The Special Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) court will hear Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son, Aryan Khan's bail plea on Wednesday. The Mumbai Court had reserved the order for October 20 after it heard the arguments of both sides on October 13 and 14.