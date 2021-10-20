Aryan Khan Bail LIVE Updates: Special NDPS Court To Hear Bail Plea On Wednesday

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan assured NCB officials during counseling that he would work for the welfare of the poor and never do anything that would besmirch his name in the future, an official said on October 17.

During counselling by officials including NCB's zonal director Sameer Wankhede and social workers, Aryan said after his release, he will work for "social and financial uplift of the poor and downtrodden" and never do anything which could bring him publicity for the wrong reasons, said an agency official.

He said, "I will do something that will make you proud of me," the official added.