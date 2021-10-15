Aryan Khan Spoke To Shah Rukh, Gauri Khan Via Video Call, Say Jail Authorities

Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan has been in jail for close to two weeks now in a drugs case. The star kid has filed multiple bail pleas but has not found any relief yet. He is likely to remain in prison till October 20.

Aryan Khan's father Shah Rukh Khan has not been seen at the Narcotics Control Bureau office or at the courts when his bail pleas were heard. His mother, Gauri Khan has been snapped by the paparazzi a couple of times at the locations. As per the latest information, the youngster was allowed to talk to his parents from jail.

Aryan Khan spoke to his parents, Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan in jail on call

Aryan Khan is currently lodged at the Arthur Road jail in Mumbai. As per the jail authorities, Aryan spoke to Shah Rukh and Gauri via a video call.

Drugs-on-cruise case | Aryan Khan spoke with his father Shah Rukh Khan and mother Gauri Khan via video call from inside Mumbai's Arthur Road Jail: Jail officials



Mumbai Special court has reserved order for 20th October on his bail application. — ANI (@ANI) October 15, 2021

Aryan Khan bail plea order reserved

Aryan was arrested on October 3 after he, along with seven others, were detained following a raid by the NCB on a cruise off Mumbai coast enroute Goa. As per the NCB panchnama, he has admitted to consuming charas. Drugs such as Hashish, MDMA, Cocaine and more were recovered in an 8-hour operation, after which 20 persons have been arrested in total.

The Mumbai sessions court on Thursday reserved its order in the bail application of Aryan Khan and the others arrested in the drugs case. The court will pronounce its verdict on October 20.

Aryan Khan is lodged at the jail along with Arbaaz Merchant while Munmun Dhamecha is lodged at the Byculla jail. ASG Anil Singh argued in court on Thursday that the accused was in possession of contraband. He stated that Aryan Khan and Arbaaz Merchant had consumed drugs on the cruise ship.

Aryan Khan's lawyer Amit Desai argued that he was not in possession of drugs. He added that the youngster had nothing to do with international drug trafficking or illicit trafficking as claimed by the NCB.

He argued that there were no WhatsApp conversations about the consumption of drugs. He added that there was no recovery of drugs and that Aryan Khan had been abroad for several months.