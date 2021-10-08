Aryan Khan's Arrest: Somy Ali Extends Support To SRK's Son, Says 'Let This Kid Go Home'

Former actor and activist Somy Ali is the latest star to come out in support of superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan amid his arrest in a drugs seizure case. For the unversed, Aryan is currently in custody of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) after his arrest in a drugs case. Somy penned a lengthy note and spoke about decriminalising drugs while stating that it's a problem that will never fully go away. The actor wrote that her heart goes out for Shah Rukh and Gauri in these tough times and said that ‘justice will be served.’

She questioned the authorities for keeping Aryan Khan in custody and asked them to ‘let this kid go home'. “Drugs, similar to prostitution, will never go away which is why both should be decriminalised. This is the epitome of a kid being a kid scenario." She further revealed that she has also smoked cannabis with actor Divya Bharti. "I tried pot when I was 15 and then again with Divya Bharti during the shooting of Andolan. No regrets!" wrote Ali. Somy further explained that, "The judicial system is using Aryan to prove a point as this child suffers for no damn reason. How about the judicial system focus on catching rapists and murderers instead!”

Somy Ali pens lengthy note for Aryan Khan

“The US has been fighting a war on drugs since 1971 and yet they are easily accessible to anyone who desires to use them. My heart goes out to Shah Rukh and Gauri and my prayers are with them. Aryan, you have done nothing wrong and justice will be served, kiddo," she concluded and added the hashtags - '#freearyan #facade #justiceforaryan,” she concluded the post. Apart from Somy Ali, other stars including Hrithik Roshan, his ex-wife and interior designer Sussanne Khan, Raveena Tandon, Pooja Bhatt, and others have extended their support to the actor.

On October 7, the NCB filed an application for the extension of custody of Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant, and Munmun Dhamecha until October 11. On the other hand, advocating for Aryan Khan's release from the NCB custody, Aryan's lawyer Satish Maneshinde asserted that Aryan Khan had arrived at the event aboard Cordelia Cruises ship upon the invite of a friend named Pratik Gawa. Meanwhile, Aryan’s bail hearing is underway, and sources say that Aryan Khan along with the other accused in the cruise drug bust case have been kept in the quarantine cell of the Arthur jail. They will be in custody for the next two to three days.

Image: Instagram/@_Aryan_/RealSomyAli