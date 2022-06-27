As Alia Bhatt Announces Pregnancy, Her 'Heart Of Stone' Co-star Gal Gadot Sends Love

After dating for nearly five years, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor finally tied the knot in the presence of their friends and family earlier this year. The couple exchanged vows on April 14 and treated their fans with beautiful pictures of their nuptials. After over two months of getting married, the couple are now all set to extend their family as they recently announced pregnancy.

Alia Bhatt took the internet by storm as she recently announced her pregnancy with husband Ranbir Kapoor. The actor shared a beautiful post on Instagram to announce the news. In the picture, the Gangubai Kathiawadi star could be seen on a hospital bed while Ranbir Kapoor sat at her bedside.

The couple could be seen looking at the fetus on the monitor while the mom-to-be Alia Bhatt smiled. The next picture saw a lion and lioness adoring their cub. Sharing the picture, Alia Bhatt wrote, "Our baby ….. coming soon."

Many celebrities took to the comment section to shower love on the couple. Global star Priyanka Chopra, Anil Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Vaani Kapoor, Ajay Devgn and many others congratulated the couple. Among the warm wishes, Alia Bhatt's Heart Of Stone co-star Gal Gadot also sent love to the couple. Gal Gadot reacted to the post with a series of red heart emojis.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's wedding

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor started dating nearly five years back after they met on the sets of their upcoming film Brahmastra. After revealing their relationship, the couple tied the knot on April 14. The couple opted for an intimate ceremony that took place in the presence of their close family members and friends. Soon after their nuptials, Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram handle to drop their adorable pictures on Instagram.

In the photos, the couple could be seen deeply in love as they vowed to be together. They twinned in ivory ethnic ensembles and looked regal. Sharing the pictures, Alia Bhatt revealed that they got married in the balcony where they spent their past five years of relationship.

She further added, "With so much already behind us, we can’t wait to build more memories together … memories that are full of love, laughter, comfortable silences, movie nights, silly fights, wine delights and Chinese bites."

Image: Instagram/@aliaabhatt/AP