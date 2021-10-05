As 'Andhadhun' Clocks 3 Years, Ayushmann Khurrana Recounts The 'fresh, Path-breaking' Film

Ayushmann Khurrana has mastered the craft of acing films dealing with grave societal issues, which portray him in an unconventional yet pathbreaking light. One such performance by the actor in Sriram Raghavan's black comedy crime thriller, Andhadhun, left the audiences startled. The movie, which has clocked 3 years today, showcased the Bala actor in the role of a (fake) blind piano player who gets caught up in the murder of a film actor.

Calling it an amalgamation of everything that is 'fresh, unique, path-breaking', Khurrana mentioned the film made him 'unlearn and learn a lot'. As per ANI reports, the actor also lauded the director for having the 'vision' and 'mastery' that made the project a huge success.

Ayushmann Khurana's Andhadhun clocks 3 years

Released in 2018, the movie also starred Tabu and Radhika Apte in pivotal roles. Talking about how he 'naturally gravitates towards edgy and disruptive scripts', the actor hailed the director and said, "Sriram Raghavan is one of the best directors of our country and I'm fortunate that I got the opportunity to creatively collaborate with him.". He mentioned that he was proud to have Andhadhun as part of his filmography, adding that the project "made me unlearn and learn a lot. Playing a blind man who plays the piano was not an easy task.".

Ayushmann Khurrana, who ended up bagging the Best Actor award at the prestigious National Film Awards for his brilliant portrayal of Akash Sarraf, a blind pianist, stated that Sriram hand-held him throughout the entire preparation process, without which he wouldn't have been able to deliver the role authentically. 'I have to credit Pooja Ladha Surti (co-writer and editor) for her magic in shaping the film. And I'm thankful to my piano coach Akshayye Varma too.", he added.

Ayushmann's takeaways from the film

Calling himself a 'total director's actor', Khurrana revealed that the film not only made him challenge himself as an 'artist' but also 'be a restless creative soul'. "Andhadhun was one of the most fulfilling films creatively for me as it gave me the freedom to express myself freely. So, all credit to Sriram sir for bringing out a side to me that I didn't think existed and I thank him for choosing me to be a part of his masterpiece.", he added.

