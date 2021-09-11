As Arjun Kapoor's 'Bhoot Police' Hits OTT, Malaika Arora Goes 'OMG' While Watching It

There was a festive surprise from the makers of Bhoot Police, as they advanced the release of the movie to September 10, by a week to coincide with the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. If the initial reactions to the film are anything to go by, the horror-comedy has left netizens divided.

As far as celebrities are concerned, Malaika Arora was one of those to review the movie and called it 'entertaining.'

Malaika Arora reviews boyfriend Arjun Kapoor's Bhoot Police

Malaika went 'OMG' after watching Bhoot Police as she shared a photo of her screen on which she watched the movie. The Chaiyya Chaiyya star used emojis of ghosts to call the movie 'entertaining.' Along with beau Arjun Kapoor, she also tagged the other members of the cast, Saif Ali Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez and Yami Gautam as well as the banner backing the movie, Tips.



Not just Malaika, it seems there have been some positive reviews from media persons.

Arjun, who plays the character of Chiraunji 'Chiku' Vaidya, expressed his delight about the reviews from some of the critics of the film industry and wrote, "It's one starry evening! With words of love pouring in from everywhere make sure #BhootPolice is on your must-watch list this weekend, only on @disneyplushotstarvip."

Saif essays the role of Vibhooti "Vibhu" Vaidya. Arjun also posted a fun-filled promo from 'Ullat Baba & Sons network.' The actors presented their Bhoot Police for eradicating ghosts. One example was of a ghost of a dead man, who could not stay in his photo frame, and another was of a woman in a white saree terrorizing the real police on the streets, cases where the Bhoot Police worked its wonder. Boasting of a 'bumper offer' and a 'hotline,' they sought to be a menace for ghosts all across.



Bhoot Police has been directed by Pavan Kirpalani. The director is known for movies like Ragini MMS 2 and Phobia.

The movie also stars some actors like Javed Jaffrey, Rajpal Yadav and Jamie Lever. The music of the film has been composed by Sachin-Jigar, with songs like Aayi Aayi Bhoot Police and Mujhe Pyaar Pyaar Hai becoming a talking point.