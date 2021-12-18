As Bajirao Mastani Clocks 6 Years, Revisiting Ranveer & Deepika's Iconic Scenes From Film

Bajirao Mastani is among the most popular historical dramas of Bollywood created by veteran filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The film continues to mesmerise movie buffs even today with its grandeur sets, impressive dialogues and unique soundtrack. And as the film clocks 6 years of its release today, here's looking at some of the fan-favourite scenes from the Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone starrer.

Bajirao Mastani Iconic scenes

1. Bajirao is charmed by Mastani's beauty and she seeks his help to regain her province.





2. As Bajirao visits Mastani's room to thank her after she hurts herself on the battlefield to save his life, the duo's enchanting romance leaves everyone in delight.





3. In his scene, as Bajirao plans to leave for his province, Mastani elegantly walks up to him and kisses him with an intent to stop him.





4. As Bajirao returns from the battle after another victory, he gets smitten by Mastani and shares a romantic rendezvous with Mastani in the middle of the fountain. Take a look-





The Final Goodbye

5. While Bajirao is preparing for battle in this scene, he promises Mastani that if he does not return from the war, they will meet in another world under better conditions.

More about Bajirao Mastani

Released in 2015, the movie was based on the Marathi fictional novel Rau by Nagnath S. Inamdar. It is one of the popular Bollywood movies that received massive fame and appreciation along with seven National Awards including Best Direction, Best Supporting Actress, Best Cinematography, Best Audiography (Sound Designer and Re-recordist of the Final Mixed Track), Best Art Direction and Best Choreography. The movie featured Ranveer Singh as Bajirao I, Deepika Padukone as Mastani, Priyanka Chopra as Kashibai, Tanvi Azmi as Radhabai, Milind Soman as Ambaji Pant Purandare, Vaibhav Tatwawaadi as Chimaji Appa, Ayush Tandon as Nana Saheb, Mahesh Manjrekar as Chhatrapati Shahu, Raza Murad as Asaf Jah I, Sukhada Khandkekar as Anubai, Benjamin Gilani as Maharaja Chhatrasal, and many more. The late actor Irrfan Khan narrated the story.

Bajirao Mastaani was released in theatres worldwide on 18th December 2015.

(Source: With Inputs from PR)

Image: A Still From 'Bajirao Mastani' Movie